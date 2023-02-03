Warzone 2 Ashika Island size: Is it bigger than Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 recently unveiled their new Resurgence map, 'Ashika Island.' The map is based on a Japanese island with several intriguing and unique locations, such as Tsuki Castle, Underground Waterways, and more. However, being a Resurgence map, it is much smaller than the typical battle royale map, Al Mazrah.

Season 1 of Warzone 2 was pretty barren, and players were left to explore only the deserted lands of Al Mazrah. Ashika Island's arrival in the game brings back variety in terms of terrain and the iconic Resurgence mode, which has been absent so far in the battle royale game.

Resurgence was a popular mode in the previous iteration of the title. However, post the launch of Warzone 2. It was removed from Warzone 1. It featured two Resurgence maps - Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep. With Ashika Island arriving in the game in Season 2, this article dives into the potential size of the new map and compares it to the previous two Resurgence maps.

JGOD compares the size of Warzone 2's Ashika Island to previous battle royale maps in the Call of Duty series

James - JGOD @JGODYT Got Curious so...



Largest to Smallest Call of Duty BR Maps



Blackout ~ 8,234,173m^2 (2870m*2870m)

Al Mazra ~ 7,095,838m^2

Caldera ~ 6,405,025m^2

Verdansk ~ 5,835,157m^2

Fortunes Keep ~ 240,790m^2

Ashika Island ~ 222,002m^2

Rebirth ~ 152,865m^2 (391m*391m) Got Curious so...Largest to Smallest Call of Duty BR MapsBlackout ~ 8,234,173m^2 (2870m*2870m)Al Mazra ~ 7,095,838m^2Caldera ~ 6,405,025m^2Verdansk ~ 5,835,157m^2Fortunes Keep ~ 240,790m^2Ashika Island ~ 222,002m^2Rebirth ~ 152,865m^2 (391m*391m) https://t.co/SHEazEd8Re

JGOD is no stranger to the Call of Duty community. Often hailed as a Call of Duty guru, he recently shared his findings on the size of different BR maps throughout the game's history. Battle Royale mode was first introduced with COD: Black Ops 4. The map is called Blackout and remains the largest BR map in the franchise to date.

The latest map, Ashika Island, stands at roughly 222,002m^2 in size. This puts the map right between Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island. Fortune's Keep was around 240,790m^2, slightly larger than Ashika Island. Meanwhile, the smallest battle royale map in the series as of right now is Warzone 1's Rebirth Island, which stands at 152,865m^2.

JGOD states that these are merely rough estimates and not the exact sizes. However, they should reflect on the final results as to which map is bigger. Based on his findings, Warzone 2's launch map, Al Mazrah, is the second-largest in the series, with a size of 7,095,838m^2. Caldera and Verdansk, respectively, follow the map. Caldera stands at 6,405,025m^2 and Verdansk at 5,835,157m^2.

As Ashika Island and Fortune's Keep are almost similar in size and are creations of the same developers, High Moon Studios, players should expect similar pace and gunplay throughout the match. Moreover, since users will be able to take advantage of the new movement and combat mechanics this time, things have turned up a notch, and fans should expect a Resurgence mode like never before.

This is all there is to know about Ashika Island's size compared to Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep. The map arrives in Warzone 2 in Season 2, which releases this February 15, 2023, with many new weapons, Operators, and more.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes