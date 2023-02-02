Top 5 places to drop in Ashika Island in Warzone 2

Call of Duty recently unveiled Warzone 2's new Resurgence map, 'Ashika Island.' Being a Resurgence map, it is much smaller in scale compared to the main battle royale map. Ashika Island is based on a Japanese island, taking players far away from the deserted lands of Al Mazrah.

Resurgence mode has been absent in Warzone 2 throughout Season 1. While it was present in the previous iteration of the game, it was removed post the launch of the latest battle royale title. The mode offers users intense gunfights, and infinite respawns until late into the match.

It was a fan-favorite mode in Warzone 1 and a playground for solo players, who preferred Resurgence over the main battle royale modes. It is finally returning to Warzone 2 with Ashika Island, and fans are elated to drop into and explore the new island map.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Beach Club and four other locations in Warzone 2's Ashika Island where everyone should drop in

Ashika Island's tactical map reveals seven primary locations or points of interest. These areas are unique in design and offer players different ways to engage in combat. From underground waterways to clustered cities, Ashika Island blends various terrains, enabling users to take advantage of all the latest combat and movement mechanics while keeping the essence of Resurgence intact.

Here are the five best locations on Warzone 2's Ashika Island that all fans should consider dropping in once:

1) Tsuki Castle

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Infiltrate quickly

Past the tower’s defenders

Reach the hidden space



500 QRTs with Call of Duty Tsuki Castle - Ashika IslandInfiltrate quicklyPast the tower’s defendersReach the hidden space500 QRTs with Call of Duty #Warzone2 #ResurgenceReturns will reveal the next location. Tsuki Castle - Ashika Island 📍Infiltrate quicklyPast the tower’s defendersReach the hidden space500 QRTs with Call of Duty #Warzone2 + #ResurgenceReturns will reveal the next location. https://t.co/05MYF30QID

Tsuki Island is located at the center of Ashika Island. The Castle map from Call of Duty: World at War is now a part of the Resurgence map in Warzone 2. Like the original map, Tsuki Castle will have towers for players to hold and defend. The towers here will be the ideal location for users to love to snipe.

Being the island's center and veteran players familiar with the map, this area will likely be a hot drop. There is a "hidden space" somewhere in this castle. Although no one knows the secret area, fans expect high-tier loot and gear.

2) Ōganikku Farms

Ōganikku Farms (Image via Activision)

This area is located in the northwestern part of Ashika Island. The area has multiple small constructions. It is a blend of agricultural, residential, and industrial structures. There's also a beach further up north. This location on the island would be ideal for close-quarter combat.

For players that love to get up close and personal with their foes or prefer using shotguns and SMGs, this area should be their first priority. The area is clustered with very few open spaces, allowing for intense close-range combat.

3) Shipwreck

Shipwreck (Image via Activision)

Shipwreck is located in the northeastern part of the map. There are two rusty ships here that are laying on the coast. However, these ships have been offloaded, and the containers remain on the beach next to them. The containers are arranged to replicate the 'Shipment' map from Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer. Hence, players who want some quick action should drop by containers early.

However, the loot here might not be significant. Hence, they should be looking towards the ship. The ship's side facing the sea has a massive hole in the hull. Fans speculate that this hole should provide them access to the sunk ship's treasure.

4) Town Center

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Long range or up close

Through the market’s many stalls

Find the next shootout



QRT with Call of Duty Town Center - Ashika IslandLong range or up closeThrough the market’s many stallsFind the next shootoutQRT with Call of Duty #Warzone2 #ResurgenceReturns to explore more of the island. Town Center - Ashika Island 📍Long range or up closeThrough the market’s many stallsFind the next shootoutQRT with Call of Duty #Warzone2 + #ResurgenceReturns to explore more of the island. https://t.co/KA5G8YVb79

Located south of Ōganikku Farms, this is a clustered area with multiple small structures. Despite being a closed area, it provides ample scope to engage in close and long-range combat. However, due to the nature of this location, it can be pretty tricky for players to remain safe for long.

Dangers can lurk in any corner of the area without users being aware of it. Hence, it is recommended to tread carefully. Also, it might be a hotspot because this location features amazing structures such as the jetty, tourist center building, gas station, and more.

North Sea Wall (Images via Activision)

However, gamers who want to escape all this action and chill out can swim to the North Sea Wall and take cover behind it until the situation calms down.

5) Beach Club

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Not a vacation

Don’t let cabanas deceive

Grab sand, take cover



QRT with Call of Duty Beach Club - Ashika IslandNot a vacationDon’t let cabanas deceiveGrab sand, take coverQRT with Call of Duty #Warzone2 #ResurgenceReturns to explore more of the island. Beach Club - Ashika Island 📍Not a vacationDon’t let cabanas deceiveGrab sand, take coverQRT with Call of Duty #Warzone2 + #ResurgenceReturns to explore more of the island. https://t.co/hs4t496jR6

Finally, the Beach Club. It is located in the southwestern part of the map. Tourists no longer visit the vacation spot. The area has been abandoned and remains lifeless. The Beach Club has a blend of open and closed spaces, allowing different weapon classes to shine. Moreover, being connected to the sea that surrounds Ashika Island, it will be a quick escape if the situation calls for it.

These are some of the best locations on Warzone 2's Ashika Island that should provide them with ample loot and opportunities to enjoy Resurgence like it's meant to. Ashika Island arrives in Warzone 2 with Season 2 on February 15, 2023.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

