Castle from World at War will be a part of Ashika Island's POI in Warzone 2

Call of Duty recently unveiled its latest Warzone 2 Resurgence map, 'Ashika Island.' The map is set on a Japanese island and features several intriguing locations. During the tactical map reveal, the developers marked seven primary points of interest on Ashika Island.

Among them, the 'Tsuki Castle' is an exciting location. Castle is an iconic Call of Duty: World at War map. It was one of the most popular maps in the World War 2 shooter. Since then, Castle has only appeared in Vanguard, with a few graphical improvements and changes to meet the current-gen standards.

Previous Season 2 rumors suggested the map's return to Modern Warfare 2. However, as per the recent developments, the map is returning to Warzone 2 as part of the Ashika Island's points of interest.

Classic Call of Duty map 'Castle' returns to Warzone 2

As mentioned earlier, the map, rumored to arrive in Modern Warfare 2, is coming to Warzone 2 as part of Ashika Island. The details arrived right after the developers unveiled their Resgurence map for the latest iteration of the battle royale game. They revealed four points of interest in detail, starting with Tsuki Castle.

They revealed the overall Ashika Island tactical map, which shows the castle in the center of the island. Based on the official tweets, the location will feature towers just like the original map. These towers act as viewpoints, perfect for snipers to position themselves and keep an eye on their surroundings.

Moreover, the developers in the tweet added that there will be a "hidden space" in the castle. Although nothing has been revealed yet about this secret location, fans speculate it will contain high-tier loot or gear.

Details about the map, in general, are currently lacking. However, the tactical map reveals the following intriguing points of interest along with Tsuki Castle:

Residential

Shipwreck

Tsuki Castle

Port Ashika

Town Center

Oganikku Farms

Beach Club

All these areas are unique in design and should provide players with various ways to engage in gunfights. Moreover, since aquatic combat is a feature in Warzone 2, it won't be surprising to see areas that facilitate the usage of that feature. Apart from these, the map will also have an underground section like Fortune's Keep. This isn't as surprising as the developers of Ashika Island and Fortune's Keep are High Moon Studios.

This is all there is to know about the return of the iconic Castle map to Warzone 2. The map has been an important part of Call of Duty's history, and veteran fans of the series admire the addition.

Fans can expect to explore the new Ashika Island map along with Tsuki Castle with the launch of Season 2, which is expected to go live on February 15, 2023. It will be playable in both DMZ and battle royale modes.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

