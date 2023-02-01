What are POIs in Warzone 2 Ashika Island map?

Call of Duty recently unveiled their new Resurgence map for Warzone 2 called Ashika Island. It is based on a Japanese island and features several intriguing locations. The tactical map revealed seven points of interest, but developers have only discussed four locations in detail.

Resurgence is a highly-requested mode that was missing in Warzone 2. Season 1 of the game was fairly barren, with players stuck to only one map. Resurgence was present in the previous iteration of the battle royale mode but was removed after the launch of Warzone 2.

With the mode returning to the latest iteration of the game, players are excited about the action the upcoming map will bring. Resurgence maps are known to be smaller in scale, offer intense action, and have brilliant loot.

All POIs in Warzone 2's Ashika Island Resurgence map discussed

As mentioned earlier, Warzone 2's Ashika Island will have seven primary locations and points of interest. These areas are unique in design and will enable different gameplay styles to shine. The points of interest are:

Residential

Shipwreck

Tsuki Castle

Port Ashika

Town Center

Oganikku Farms

Beach Club

However, the Warzone 2 developers haven't gone in-depth with all the points of interest. They have so far revealed only a few locations and some details about them. Based on their tweets, the points of interest disclosed are:

1) Tsuki Castle

Call of Duty



Infiltrate quickly

Past the tower's defenders

Reach the hidden space



Tsuki Castle - Ashika Island

Previous rumors suggested that the iconic Castle map from Call of Duty: World at War would return to Modern Warfare 2. However, it turns out that the map will only be part of Ashika Island. Tsuki Castle will have towers similar to the original map from where players can snipe.

Moreover, as revealed via a tweet, the location seems to have a "hidden space" within it. Although the developers haven't revealed what to expect in this secret location, players expect it to be high-tier loot.

2) Town Center

Call of Duty



Long range or up close

Through the market's many stalls

Find the next shootout



Town Center - Ashika Island

The Town Center appears to be an area that allows for close and long-range combat. The location seems clustered with buildings and is compact in size.

Being the Town Center, the presence of market stalls is expected. Once again, nothing has been revealed about what these stalls will hold. The location is next to the sea, which might facilitate the use of new aquatic combat mechanics introduced in the latest game.

3) Beach Club

Call of Duty



Not a vacation

Don't let cabanas deceive

Grab sand, take cover



Beach Club - Ashika Island

The Beach Club, meanwhile, appears to be a more open space. There are only a few cover areas that should allow medium-range engagements to shine. Being an open area, players must be extremely cautious while treading these grounds. Since the location is connected to the sea, like the Town Center, it should allow for aquatic combat as well.

4) Underground Waterway

Call of Duty



Deep below the Earth

Long tendrils branching outward

Warmth knows no home here



Underground Waterway - Ashika Island

Although this location wasn't marked on the tactical map, the Underground Waterway should be near Port Ashika. As the name suggests, the area will be underground, meaning players must depend on limited light sources available for visibility. These waterways appear to branch out into the sea surrounding Ashika Island.

These are all the known locations on Ashika Island so far. Since the map is developed by High Moon Studios (the creators of Fortune Keep in Warzone 1), it isn't surprising to see areas that allow underground combat, a unique aspect of Fortune's Keep.

Moreover, going by High Moon Studios' past creations, players will likely have fun competing on Warzone 2's Ashika Island.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

