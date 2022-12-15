Warzone 2 fact check: Can we buy back teammates inside gas?

Activision released Call of Duty: Warzone 2 a few weeks after the debut of its latest title, Modern Warfare 2. The immense success of the second segment of Modern Warfare propelled the latest battle royale within the franchise's fan base. This has resulted in a massive surge in its player base.

Several changes to Modern Warfare 2 have been further incorporated into Warzone 2. This includes combat elements and movement mechanics directly affecting one's gameplay. Players use a number of tactics and strategic approaches in battle royale games, one of which is gas-play. This article dwells on the current state of Warzone 2 and the viability of gas-play in-game.

Can we buy back teammates inside gas in Warzone 2?

Call of Duty: Warzone previously allowed players to use several methods and tactics feasible to get into a dominating situation and up their probability of defeating their enemies. Among these tactics, one of the community's favorite features was "gas-play", which significantly heightens the overall thrill.

Players who enjoy gunfights and risk it all in high-tension rounds usually land on the battle maps of Warzone 2. Battle royale games in COD are infamous for players finding ways to ambush others either by force or stealth.

One of these techniques is gas-play, where players recklessly dive into damaging zones and ambush unsuspecting enemies. Despite being a well-known method of gameplay, Warzone 2 has sadly gotten rid of this play style.

There is no option for players to buy back teammates from the outskirts of the closing circle and high gas damage anymore, thereby reducing the advantages brought forth by the gas-play approach.

In the online battle royale game, gas damage has escalated to a point where fans now have no choice but to choose survival over risky fights. Battling others from the gas damage is no longer viable as it could risk the team not having enough time to make their way into the safe circle.

Despite the circle mechanics being changed to revive the excitement, it instead acted as a UNO reverse, and players are now left running away from the gas damage to save their lives. Once they get to a safe spot, they instantly get shot by the enemy.

There are several areas on Warzone 2's map, Al Mazrah, where players can find and equip durable gas masks in such situations. With such a diverse landscape within the game's map, players can find it extremely difficult to navigate through the chaos and gas damage whenever the circle caves in.

Even as the weapon's Time-To-Kill (TTK) has drastically decreased, most players have had to tamper with gunplay to extract as much adrenaline as possible.

Despite changes in movement mechanics, not many have complained. The Warzone 2 battle royale gameplay has been changed accordingly to explore the safe zone premises and loot everything before exploiting enemy teams that arrive late inside the circle.

Utilizing these previously available approaches increased the odds of surviving and winning the game. Sadly, many things were nerfed and removed from the new title.

