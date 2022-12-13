Why Warzone 2's Gas-play is a massive step backward from the previous iteration

Call of Duty Warzone 2 was released by Activision a few weeks after the launch of its latest campaign multiplayer game. The massive success of Modern Warfare 2 paved the way for the latest Battle Royale to catch up and draw the attention of a massive player base.

The new changes that were introduced in Modern Warfare 2 carried over to Warzone 2 as well with respect to movement and combat elements that affected the game's pace. The tactical and strategic approach has become more rewarding than the previous title, where players can utilize movement to out-gun their opponents even in difficult situations.

Let us take a look at how the publisher’s vision of a realistic combat experience brought about changes that have left a percentage of players unhappy with the current state of Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 Gas-play not a viable play

Hope @TheGhostOfHope It’s crazy to me that Warzone 2 completely got rid of any semblance of gas plays. No way to buy teammates back at buy stations in the gas, no PDS, no way to use your stims effectively, etc. Who does this cater to??? Not even casuals benefit from these types of changes. It’s crazy to me that Warzone 2 completely got rid of any semblance of gas plays. No way to buy teammates back at buy stations in the gas, no PDS, no way to use your stims effectively, etc. Who does this cater to??? Not even casuals benefit from these types of changes.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope @JGODYT I’ve seen casuals make gas plays before especially to buy teammates back at buy stations but you can’t even do that anymore LOL I don’t get this game design at all @JGODYT I’ve seen casuals make gas plays before especially to buy teammates back at buy stations but you can’t even do that anymore LOL I don’t get this game design at all

Throughout the lifetime of Warzone 2’s prequel, players used a myriad of tactics that would land them in a more advantageous position to increase their chances of winning. One of the most frequently used maneuvers in the previous version of the game was “Gas-play” and it definitely dialed up the thrill of the game by several folds.

Jose @GTBato_ @TheGhostOfHope Buy stations still work in the gas if they are close enough like in warzone 1 the thing though is the logo still stays on the map so you have no info if it’s still up or broken pds needs to be a thing and stims I understand why because of the backpack and people can stock them @TheGhostOfHope Buy stations still work in the gas if they are close enough like in warzone 1 the thing though is the logo still stays on the map so you have no info if it’s still up or broken pds needs to be a thing and stims I understand why because of the backpack and people can stock them

Caio Henrique @Balizeira @TheGhostOfHope Yep. This game, even more than its predecessor, screams for 150 base hp. It alleviate a lot of the issues people have wit the game rn imo. @TheGhostOfHope Yep. This game, even more than its predecessor, screams for 150 base hp. It alleviate a lot of the issues people have wit the game rn imo.

Warzone 2 has emerged as a battlefield for strong-willed and patient players who understand the need for a gunfight and when to engage. The ultimate goal of the entire Battle Royale game mode is to be the last one standing - be it by stealth or by force.

CQ8 @CQ8_YT @TheGhostOfHope You can do gas play with stims, I've been getting a few no kills wins with gas play you have to use the stims on precise times ! Idk how to explain but right after you take a gas tick you use a stim @TheGhostOfHope You can do gas play with stims, I've been getting a few no kills wins with gas play you have to use the stims on precise times ! Idk how to explain but right after you take a gas tick you use a stim

Chris @Blinnkky @TheGhostOfHope The game is literally on train tracks in it's current state. @TheGhostOfHope The game is literally on train tracks in it's current state.

Gas-play is a common term used for a playstyle where players move out into the damaging zone and attack their enemies later. With Warzone 2 disabling the option to buy back teammates from outside the closing circle and high gas damage, this strategy has become less preferred as it is not as rewarding.

The zone, or gas damage, was increased to the point where players were forced to choose survival over fighting for a few more seconds as it could result in the team not making their way into the circle. The latest changes to circle mechanics were made to bring back some of the thrills into the game but have instead left players running for their lives, only to be shot at as soon as they enter a safe space.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope @ArtworkStealthy I actually think regular gas masks burn faster than WZ1 and durables are still same as always lol @ArtworkStealthy I actually think regular gas masks burn faster than WZ1 and durables are still same as always lol

Players can find and equip durable gas masks while dropping in on the massive map of Al Mazrah in Warzone 2. The varying topography of the map is another factor that has unintentionally blocked off players from finding their way out as the relentless circles collapse.

Anthony @TheOnlyKramer_ @TheGhostOfHope Not enough but stations. No deployable but stations. No PDS’s. Stims work weirdly in the gas. You have no chance in late game when zone pulls away from you and you have to rotate towards enemies who got the lucky rotation. @TheGhostOfHope Not enough but stations. No deployable but stations. No PDS’s. Stims work weirdly in the gas. You have no chance in late game when zone pulls away from you and you have to rotate towards enemies who got the lucky rotation.

After the changes in movement mechanics, gunplay became the only consistent feature that most players were happy to receive, even when the Time-To-Kill was reduced drastically. Rotating into the safe zone seems to have become a priority and teams who are lucky enough to find the circle closing around them can loot up and prepare for the enemy operators to arrive.

The latest changes that came along with Modern Warfare 2 might not be welcomed by all, but fans can expect the publisher to address the occurring issues that have made the experience less enjoyable. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and weapon build guides as we follow Activision’s latest Battle Royale closely.

