Why Warzone 2's Gas-play is a massive step backward from the previous iteration

Call of Duty Warzone 2 was released by Activision a few weeks after the launch of its latest campaign multiplayer game. The massive success of Modern Warfare 2 paved the way for the latest Battle Royale to catch up and draw the attention of a massive player base.
The new changes that were introduced in Modern Warfare 2 carried over to Warzone 2 as well with respect to movement and combat elements that affected the game's pace. The tactical and strategic approach has become more rewarding than the previous title, where players can utilize movement to out-gun their opponents even in difficult situations.
Let us take a look at how the publisher’s vision of a realistic combat experience brought about changes that have left a percentage of players unhappy with the current state of Warzone 2.
Warzone 2 Gas-play not a viable play
Throughout the lifetime of Warzone 2’s prequel, players used a myriad of tactics that would land them in a more advantageous position to increase their chances of winning. One of the most frequently used maneuvers in the previous version of the game was “Gas-play” and it definitely dialed up the thrill of the game by several folds.
Warzone 2 has emerged as a battlefield for strong-willed and patient players who understand the need for a gunfight and when to engage. The ultimate goal of the entire Battle Royale game mode is to be the last one standing - be it by stealth or by force.
Gas-play is a common term used for a playstyle where players move out into the damaging zone and attack their enemies later. With Warzone 2 disabling the option to buy back teammates from outside the closing circle and high gas damage, this strategy has become less preferred as it is not as rewarding.
The zone, or gas damage, was increased to the point where players were forced to choose survival over fighting for a few more seconds as it could result in the team not making their way into the circle. The latest changes to circle mechanics were made to bring back some of the thrills into the game but have instead left players running for their lives, only to be shot at as soon as they enter a safe space.
Players can find and equip durable gas masks while dropping in on the massive map of Al Mazrah in Warzone 2. The varying topography of the map is another factor that has unintentionally blocked off players from finding their way out as the relentless circles collapse.
After the changes in movement mechanics, gunplay became the only consistent feature that most players were happy to receive, even when the Time-To-Kill was reduced drastically. Rotating into the safe zone seems to have become a priority and teams who are lucky enough to find the circle closing around them can loot up and prepare for the enemy operators to arrive.
The latest changes that came along with Modern Warfare 2 might not be welcomed by all, but fans can expect the publisher to address the occurring issues that have made the experience less enjoyable. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and weapon build guides as we follow Activision’s latest Battle Royale closely.