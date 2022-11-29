A recent uproar in the community was caused by a post that openly questioned the state of Call of Duty Warzone 2 after it made several changes to its movement and combat mechanics. These changes were initially implemented by developers to add a new level of realism and immersion to Activision's latest Battle Royale title.

The player base had mixed feelings about how Warzone 2 was released and the immediate setback it caused to one of the game's most popular playstyles from its predecessor. The most recent update rewarded players for approaching gunfights and skirmishes with strategies and tactics rather than open firing and chasing down enemy operators.

This sudden overhaul has left many seasoned Warzone players wondering if the skill gap that was maintained has substantially been reduced after the movement nerfs, diminishing the competitive element.

Fans can continue to read the discussion below to find out how fans debate and react to the prevalent complaints surrounding the proficiency of Warzone 2 as a Battle Royale.

Warzone 2 faces backlash with the latest changes

A Redditor and Warzone 2 player with the social tag of TheEscortGamer posted their views on Reddit in the CODWarzone subreddit pertaining to the current path that Activision has decided to follow to promote the promised new era for the entire Call of Duty franchise.

The post stated that "it's a joke it launched," citing the critical view of Warzone 2's current state as an unrefined end product. Various groups of players agree and share this viewpoint, adding to the discussion about how the developers may have slacked off and released an unfinished version of Activision's latest Battle Royale.

The post highlights the various changes and how they have affected a percentage of players' ability to enjoy the new Battle Royale with a playstyle that they had previously ingrained in their muscle memory. It also highlights the new looting system, which has exposed player vulnerability, making it extremely difficult to recover lost items from dead enemy backpacks.

Concerns also include an increasing number of complaints about inconsistencies in the audio engine, as some players can hear footsteps as loud as an elephant's foot while others do not. The post also quickly points out at the end that there are still too many bugs in Warzone 2, which should not have been the case because Warzone felt like a massive beta test to make it a better Battle Royale to sweep the market.

Another Redditor with the social tag tomfrench91 made an excellent point about how Battle Royale is unlike any other multiplayer game mode. It focuses on survival and awards the victory to only one squad that survives as the last team standing. They described Warzone 2 as a massive Team Deathmatch rather than players employing various tactics to ensure their survival, and the change of pace made Warzone 2 more enjoyable.

Another Redditor by the name of Redfern23 talks about how the prequel supported a slower-paced playstyle without directly depending on mechanical expertise, but the game heavily favors strategies that employ the least amount of movement.

A percentage of players, like the Reddit user named No-Repro, consider the current state of the game to be similar to Warzone when it was first released with the map Verdansk. It presents us with a new perspective that the playstyle and current track of Activision's Battle Royale might change after the introduction of new content.

There is a lot of debate circling the publisher's decisions while launching its latest massively map-based multiplayer title. There are no exact factions in this debate, but fans who wish to witness a game with promising potential turn into its best version. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda as we follow this newest Battle Royale closely and update all the latest stories around it.

