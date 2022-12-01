How to easily obtain a Durable Gas Mask in Warzone 2 DMZ

Warzone 2's DMZ mode has several interesting missions and challenges that players can complete in order to get their hands on plenty of loot and rewards. While most of these challenges are fairly easy, there are a few missions that have been frustrating multiple players within the Call of Duty community for some time now.

One such mission is a late-game challenge, which requires players to “Acquire a Durable Gas Mask”. Interestingly, it’s one of the more challenging missions to complete in the game, and most players simply give up and exfil out of the map before trying to find this useful mask.

Today’s guide will go over how you can obtain a Durable Gas Mask as you explore the vast open map of Al Mazrah in Warzone 2's DMZ.

Obtaining a Durable Gas Mask in Warzone 2's DMZ

What makes obtaining a Durable Gas Mask in Warzone 2 DMZ difficult is that it has no fixed spawn points. Fortunately, searching for this item in particular containers will significantly increase your chances of finding one.

To find a Durable Gas Mask in the DMZ mode, you will have to:

Search for duffel bags and other orange loot cache boxes while exploring the desert map and different buildings and establishments in the game. Although the Durable Gas Mask's spawn points are randomized, you will have a much higher chance of finding a mask in one of these high-loot boxes and bags.

By searching through as many of these as possible, you will have a significantly higher chance of finding a Durable Gas Mask in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Alternatively, there is an expensive way to obtain the mask in the extraction-type game mode. However, this process will cost you $2000, and it's only recommended that you purchase it if completing the objective is something that you want to do before calling the extraction helicopter.

For this, you will first need to have the required amount of money, which you must obtain by looting and exploring different locations on the map. Once you have $2000, you will then need to make your way to the nearest Buy Station and use it to purchase a Durable Gas Mask.

Although the main objective of Warzone 2's DMZ mode is to loot as much as you can and then get extracted, a Durable Gas Mask certainly comes in handy as it helps you survive when you call in the extraction helicopter.

While making your way to the exfil point or as you're waiting for the helicopter to land safely, you may have to expose yourself to the radiation present in Al Mazrah's DMZ mode.

By wearing this mask, you will not lose any HP as the radiation surrounds your character. Without the mask, the health bars of players will quickly drop in this game mode, eventually leading to their deaths and the loss of all their loot.

