How to obtain 26 Blow Torches in Warzone 2 DMZ

Warzone 2 DMZ has a lot of challenges and missions that you can complete solo or with a squad of friends. While some of the missions aren’t exactly all that hard to complete, a few are quite complicated and will require players to do more than explore Al Mazrah to complete them.

One such challenge that many Call of Duty players are having trouble with is where they will have to get their hands on 26 Blow Torches and then deliver them to the Dumpster Dead drop at Mawizeh Marshlands.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Who has copped the M13B Assault Rifle from defeating the The Chemist in DMZ? 🧪 Who has copped the M13B Assault Rifle from defeating the The Chemist in DMZ? 🧪 https://t.co/YMQ1EdLWoh

It’s one of the harder challenges to complete in the new DMZ mode, and many in the community aren’t entirely sure how to complete it.

Today's guide will go over all of the 26 Blow Torches' locations and how to obtain them in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Obtaining 26 Blow Torches in Warzone 2 DMZ

Blow Torches are not something that you will be able to come across in Warzone 2 DMZ readily. Hence, in order to be able to complete the mission in the match, players will be looking for their random spawn points.

Fortunately, there is a common spawn point that they have in Al Mazrah, and they are usually something you will be able to come across in blue warehouses as well as garages.

Hence, to be able to obtain them and complete the challenge, you will be required to,

Search for blue warehouses as well as garages as soon as the game begins. Then making your way to the nearest one, the first thing you will need to do is to scout for enemies and take them out so that you are able to search for the torches without much trouble.

Once you are inside the structures, you will need to search every corner of the place in order to get your hands on 26 of them. It’s important to go through all the loot boxes, caches, as well as other item boxes.

While in general, you will be able to get your hands on Blow Torches when exploring garages, you will also be able to obtain them from the warehouses that are present in Hafid Port, Rohan Oil, Al Malik Airport, and Al Safwa Quarry to name a few.

Apart from obtaining the Blow Torches from looting some of the structures in Warzone 2 DMZ, you will be able to obtain them as a drop from enemies as well. By defeating and looting AI Bots, you will get multiple of these resources.

You will be required to drop off 26 Blow Torches at a Dumpster Dead Drop once you have obtained them. To find one, head west of the Mawizeh Marshlands and look for a gas station in the area.

The Dumpster Dead Drop will be located near the station, and you will be able to drop all of the torches there to complete the mission.

Poll : 0 votes