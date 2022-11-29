How to Exfil easily in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ mode has dropped with a plethora of new gameplay features, and players will be able to complete various missions and challenges to get their hands on some XP and rewards.

However, the final goal of the mode will be to Exfil from the map. If the timer runs out before you are extracted, you will lose all your loot as well as the weapons that you were able to collect by completing missions and exploring the map.

However, if you manage to Exfil before time runs out, you will be able to get your hands on some amazing rewards post-match. This is one of the reasons why players often look to go for an Exfil before time runs out in Warzone 2 DMZ.

However, being able to Exfil in DMZ is one of the hardest things to pull off, especially with how difficult the AI enemies are. Hence, today’s guide will specifically go over how you will be able to Exfil easily in Warzone 2 DMZ.

A guide to successfully complete an Exfil in Warzone 2 DMZ

To be able to Exfil in the DMZ mode, you will first be required to locate the Exfil spot on the map and then get extracted by the helicopter in order to successfully complete the match. The process itself is not a particularly difficult one as all you will be required to do is reach the site and call for the helicopter.

However, there are certain nuances to it. Here are the steps to do an Exfil in Warzone 2 DMZ:

Open the in-game map and make your way to the blue and white icon that looks like a person running towards a door. This will then showcase the Exfil locations on the map that you will be required to reach in order to call in the Helicopter.

After you have made your way to the location and called in the Helicopter, a counter will begin that shows how much time is left for the Helicopter to arrive. This is where things get harder, as you will have to survive the onslaught of enemies until the Helicopter touches the ground and extracts you.

When the Helicopter lands, you need to get to it before the other teams. This makes it one of the most challenging things to pull off in Warzone 2 DMZ.

You can also try stealing another team’s helicopter to increase the chances of having an Exfil be successful. Even if you are not the one who called it in, you will be able to take out the other players in an ambush and make away with their Exfil.

You can also choose to go through with the Exfil in the more traditional way, by surviving the enemy onslaught after you call in the helicopter. While it’s much harder to pull off, it’s incredibly satisfying, and you will be able to successfully Exfil once you survive with all of the loot that you were able to gather in the game.

