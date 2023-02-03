How to acquire the CDL 2023 Major 2 Twitch rewards for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players can earn free rewards in the CDL Major 2023 Season 2 through Twitch drops. This time around, the rewards are quite varied, and players will have the opportunity to earn Double XP Tokens, Calling Cards, Weapon Blueprints, and more.

This isn't the first time users of the two titles are getting rewarded for their time. In CDL Major 1 2023, fans earned various in-game items by watching official broadcasts. CDL Major 2 Tournament weekend starts on February 2 and ends on February 5. All items on offer are unique and can be acquired without much effort.

Guide to earning CDL 2023 Major 2 Twitch rewards for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Earning CDL 2023 Major 2 Twitch rewards for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is quite easy. You simply have to watch the CDL 2023 Major 2 matches live on Twitch every day of the tournament. Each day offers different items for you to acquire.

To obtain the rewards, you need to connect your Activision account to your Battle.net, PSN, Xbox, or Steam account. Once this is done, you will have to link your Twitch and Activision accounts. You must also ensure that your account is allowed to receive Twitch drops. After receiving the drops, you can manually redeem them.

That's all you need to do to start earning the free rewards. The following section outlines all the rewards for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 and the required watch hours to obtain them.

Note: Live matches must only be viewed on Twitch.tv/CallofDuty

All Twitch Viewership rewards and CDL Major 2 Bracket rewards

Note that simply linking accounts and watching a snippet of a stream on an official Call of Duty account is not enough to earn rewards for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Rewards are based on the number of hours watched, so you'll need to dedicate a few hours to the task. Here are all the individual requirements per reward:

Twitch Viewership rewards (Call of Duty League Regular Season)

Every day until February 5, 2023

2 Hours watched: 30 minute Double XP Token and 30 minute Double Weapon XP Token

4 Hours watched: 30 minute Double XP Token and 30 minute Double Weapon XP Token

6 Hours watched: 30 minute Double XP Token and 30 minute Double Weapon XP Token

8 Hours watched: 30 minute Double XP Token and 30 minute Double Weapon XP Token

10 Hours watched: 30 minute Double XP Token and 30 minute Double Weapon XP Token

12 Hours watched: 30 minute Double XP Token and 30 minute Double Weapon XP Token

14 Hours watched: 30 minute Double XP Token and 30 minute Double Weapon XP Token

CDL Major 2 Bracket rewards (Broadcast starts at 10:30 AM PT)

February 2

1 Hour: 60 minute Double XP token & 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

1 Hour 30 Minutes: Groundhog Shadow Emblem

February 3

1 Hour: 60 minute Double XP token & 60 minute Double Weapon XP Token

1 Hour 30 Minutes: Route Man Gets Paid Calling Card

2 Hours: Full Sailed Emblem

February 4

1 Hour: 60 minute Double XP Token & 60 minute Double Weapon XP Token

1 Hour 30 Minutes: GG Weapon Sticker

2 Hours: Cooking Up Some Dubs Calling Card

February 5

1 Hour: 60 minute Double XP Token & Iced Out Signal 50 Weapon Blueprint

1 Hour 30 Minutes: 60 minute Double Weapon XP Token

2 Hours: Salty Emblem

This is all there is to know about earning free Twitch rewards for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 by watching CDL Major 2 2023. This time around, the tournament is hosted by Boston Breach and is taking place at MGM Music Hall in Fenway.

