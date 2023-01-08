How to get Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Showdown bundle for free using Prime Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 offer players numerous skin bundles. While they usually cost COD points, they are occasionally handed out as free items. Call of Duty recently announced one such bundle called the 'Showdown,' which can be acquired at no extra cost before January 16, 2023. However, for players to avail of it, they will require an Amazon Prime Subscription.

Amazon Prime Gaming offers many free games and in-game items to its members. Call of Duty items appearing in their catalog isn't a first with the two titles. Prime Gaming has been delivering various COD items for free to its members since 2019's Modern Warfare. The most recent offering is called the 'Showdown' bundle.

Acquiring Showdown Bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 through Prime Gaming

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Redeem the Showdown Bundle by linking your Prime account with your Activision account before Jan 16.



bit.ly/Prime-Showdown Secure the Prime packageRedeem the Showdown Bundle by linking your Prime account with your Activision account before Jan 16. Secure the Prime package 📦Redeem the Showdown Bundle by linking your Prime account with your Activision account before Jan 16.bit.ly/Prime-Showdown https://t.co/Gvai0jZ56o

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Showdown bundle contains four items. These include Twenty Paces - Ftac Recon Battle Rifle Weapon Blueprint, Cold Steel - P890 Pistol Weapon Blueprint, Revenge - Sticker, and Smoke Time - Weapon Charm.

To get these items, users must have a Prime Gaming membership. Hence, if Prime Gaming isn't available in your region, you won't be able to collect these cosmetics. However, if you already have an active Prime Gaming membership and it is available in your region, follow the steps below to use these items in-game:

1) First, ensure you are logged into your Prime Gaming account. Once logged in, search for 'Showdown' in the search section of the Prime Gaming website.

2) The search results should display the 'Showdown' bundle. Here, click the claim button.

Searching for Showdown bundle (Image via Prime Gaming)

3) Now, scroll down to find the option to link your Activision account to Prime Gaming. Click on the 'Link Account' button.

4) This will take you to the Activision website, where you will be asked to log in. Enter your credentials.

5) You will be redirected to your Amazon Prime account once logged in. Proceed to log in here too, and enter the OTP sent to your registered email account.

6) After verification, your Prime Gaming and Activision accounts should be linked. If the process is successful, a message stating, "Your Activision Publishing, Inc. account is linked" will appear in the top-right corner of your screen.

Account linking success message (Image via Prime Gaming)

7) Click on the 'Get in-game content' button. This will redirect you to another page that reads, "Success, your Showdown Bundle will be sent to your game."

Once all the above steps are completed, the 'Showdown' bundle items will appear in your game. You can use them in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 across all game modes.

Following the steps mentioned above will help you redeem the 'Showdown' bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 through Amazon Prime Gaming.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

