Warzone 2 content creator Metaphor reveals the no recoil loadout for STB 556 in Season 1 Reloaded

Before Warzone 2's new season comes out, every player in the community will surely want to get as many kills as possible in-game. While the traditional meta situation has shifted with the arrival of the latest iteration, it gets difficult for players to choose the most viable weapon to dominate.

Because of this, content creators and streamers are trying to find builds that will make the experience easier and let you hit your targets more than ever. If you are looking for a great assault rifle without the hindrance of recoil, then the STB 556 is a perfect choice.

Warzone 2 content creator Metaphor has showcased a class setup that is viable in every range and has minimal recoil. To learn more about the weapon and its build, read below.

Best class setup for the STB 556 in Warzone 2 Season 1 reloaded

The STB 556 is one of the most overpowered weapons in the Warzone 2 arsenal. Modeled after the real-life Steyr AUG A3, the gun melts people with its high fire rate and massive bullet velocity.

While you can build a long-range class with this weapon, the recommended setup by Metaphor explores all the possible distances in a gunfight and gives a viable option for all these ranges.

The base STB 556 also has minimal recoil, and with its ability to have fewer gun kicks during firing, it gets easier for players to engage enemies immediately if they get caught off guard.

Here is the recommended loadout by Metaphor for the STB 556 in Warzone 2.

Barrel: 24.4" Bruen S-620

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

Optic: Cfronen Mini Red Dot

Stock: Bruen HCR 56 Stock

To run Metaphor's recommended build for the STB 556, you need to understand the key attachment for the weapon. This barrel will increase the weapon's hip fire accuracy, recoil control, and bullet velocity.

With the added damage range of this barrel, you'll be able to hit shots from a distance easily; however, the barrel does come with the cost of some ADS (Aim Down Sight) speed, hip recoil control, and movement speed.

While the weapon's base build already has minimal recoil, adding more attachments that make the existing recoil almost zero is also important. Another important attachment to this matter is the Komodo Heavy Muzzle.

Adding an attachment will also decrease the amount of ADS speed and aiming stability of the weapon. Adding the Bruen HCR 56 Stock to this build will also help with the recoil control, eventually leading to the 'zero' recoil stage for the assault rifle.

Getting the best Optic for a weapon can be difficult while building a custom loadout. As the recommended build serves a purpose in almost all situations, the Cronen Mini Red Dot will be the perfect choice for the Optic. You can easily hit targets from short to long range with its precision sight picture.

Another attachment that will increase bullet velocity for some margins is the 5.56 High Velocity Ammunition; however, it does come at some cost in the damage range for the weapon in Warzone 2.

Using this loadout for your primary assault rifle in Warzone 2 Season 1 reloaded will surely bring some kills to your bag. With Season 2 waiting around the corner, Raven Software might nerf or buff the gun to an extent. Before that happens, you should give STB 556 a try.

