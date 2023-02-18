Best Warzone 2 Season 2 meta SMG loadout

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 2 is currently live and has brought in new playable content alongside some weapon adjustments. Along with a set of new weapons and cosmetics, Activision also introduced a new map exclusively for the Resurgence mode in its battle royale playlist.

The famous content creator and Warzone 2 player, Metaphor recently uploaded a video on YouTube showcasing a new Sub Machine Gun meta loadout. The player boasts the performance of his Lachmann Sub build and presents its efficiency with a Resurgence mode gameplay. This meta might finally bring an end to the stale Fennec 45 Sub Machine Gun loadouts.

Here is a detailed look at Metaphor’s Lachmann Sub build for Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 expert Metaphor recommends a new Sub Machine Gun meta loadout.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 recently received their second seasonal update. The developers introduced a few tweaks to some of the weapons from the Sub Machine Gun category. The adjustments were made to the three most popular Sub Machine Guns - Vaznev-9k, Minibak, and Fennec 45.

The Season 2 update did not introduce any buffs to the Sub Machine Gun weapons. However, weapons spared from the nerf wave automatically scale better than nerfed weapons. The Lachmann Sub has always been a safety net for the players as it features consistent performance and is highly reliable.

Lachmann Sub weapon build

The Lachmann Sub is one of the most beloved weapons from the Lachmann & Meer weapons platform. It is an excellent choice for close-quarter combat and can be modified to take medium-range gunfights. Unfortunately, the overwhelming success rate of the Fennec 45 overshadowed this weapon in Season 1.

Metaphor showcases his meta Lachmann Sub build and recommends it for Warzone 2 Season 2. Here is the player’s complete build with a brief description of all attachments.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Recommended tuning:

Point-G3P 04: -0.36 vertical, -29.61 horizontal

-0.36 vertical, -29.61 horizontal Bruen Pendulum: Default

Default FSS Sharkfin 90: Default

Default Lachmann TCG-10: Default

The Bruen Pendulum muzzle increases horizontal and vertical recoil control. It takes a toll on the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability. The Point-G3P 04 laser increases hip fire accuracy, hip recoil control, and sprint-to-fire speed with no adverse effects.

The FSS Sharkfin 90 increases aiming idle stability, offsetting one of the cons of the muzzle attachment. The 40 Round Magazine increases the ammo count per magazine and helps players take on extended gunfights. The Lachmann TCG-10 boosts recoil control and affects the aiming stability of the weapon.

Metaphor’s weapon build for the Lachmann Sub is focused on increasing mobility alongside accuracy without hurting its stability and recoil control. It is important to note that this is not the fastest or the highest damage output weapon build.

The Season 2 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has been massive as it brings back some of the most anticipated gameplay elements. The return of the classic Gulag system is one of the aspects that was brought back after popular support from the community. Fans can enthusiasts can skin through the official Call of Duty blog to find detailed information on the second seasonal patch.

