Warzone 2 pro recommends best recoil control and damage tuning for Fennec 45 in Season 1 Reloaded

On February 5, 2023, renowned content creator and Call of Duty Warzone 2 player Rallied dropped an interesting new YouTube video to showcase a lethal Fennec 45 build. This is especially useful, considering that the current weapon meta heavily favors Fennec users as it's at the very top of its class.

Warzone 2 features a wide range of weapons in different categories that can be used on the battlefield to secure one’s victory. One of them is the Fennec 45, a potent submachine gun (SMG) that's capable of decimating enemy Operators at close range. In this video, Rallied showcases an interesting weapon build for the Fennec 45 and follows that up with a gameplay recording to display how effective it is on the battlefield.

Let's take a closer look at Rallied’s Fennec 45 weapon build for Warzone 2.

Rallied’s Warzone 2 Fennec 45 build is a true menace

In late 2022, Activision released Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in the hopes of providing fans with the best and most advanced Call of Duty experience yet. To that end, the developers introduced a brand new Gunsmith platform, allowing players to modify weapons for different combat scenarios. Out of the wide range of weapons available in-game, submachine guns are a preferred choice for many, as they're reliable and agile in close-range skirmishes.

The Fennec 45 swiftly rose in popularity thanks to its incredible fire rate and damage output. This deadly weapon boasts an insane fire rate of 1091 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) and a muzzle velocity of 300 m/s, making it extremely dangerous in the right hands.

Fennec 45 weapon build

Belonging to the unique Fennec weapons platform, the Fennec 45 is currently enjoying the spotlight and has emerged as one of the most preferred submachine guns in Season 1. To compensate for all of these strengths, the weapon suffers from high recoil and a low damage range. Rallied’s recommended Fennec build addresses these issues rather well.

Recommended build

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Laser: EXF Solarflare

EXF Solarflare Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip

Fennec Rubber Grip Stock: Agile Assault-7 Stock

Tuning recommendation

Fennec Rubber Grip: +0.87 vertical, -0.42 horizontal

+0.87 vertical, -0.42 horizontal XTEN RR-40: -1.04 vertical, +0.52 horizontal

-1.04 vertical, +0.52 horizontal Agile Assault-7 Stock: -3.23 vertical, -1.08 horizontal

The XTEN RR-40 muzzle essentially improves several aspects of the weapon. It increases damage range, recoil smoothness, and bullet velocity alongside adept sound suppression. At the same time, this attachment negatively affects the Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability.

With the EXF Solarflare laser included, the sprint-to-fire speed and aiming stability is boosted, alongside the addition of a flashlight on the weapon. This particular option offsets the aiming stability reduction from the muzzle attachment. Using the Fennec Mag 45 increases the number of rounds per magazine, allowing players to take on multiple enemies with a single clip.

Next up, the Fennec Rubber Grip increases ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed, granting better mobility while negatively impacting the weapon's recoil control. The Agile Assault-7 stock increases ADS speed, sprint speed, and ADS strafing with this weapon in hand.

Here are some of the stats boosts that can be enjoyed after equipping Rallied’s Fennec 45 build in Warzone 2.

Muzzle Velocity: 390 m/s

390 m/s Tactical Sprint-to-fire speed: 154 ms

154 ms ADS forward: 3.34 m/s

3.34 m/s Time-to-kill speed: 495 ms in a 13-meter range

It should be noted that Rallied’s Fennec build doesn't capitalize on only one aspect of the weapon. By boosting its overall performance, this SMG can be used to rapidly gun down enemies in short-to-medium-range gunfights. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

