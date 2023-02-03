Call of Duty Warzone 2 player and famous content creator Metaphor showcased a new weapon build for the Lachmann 762. He uploaded a video to YouTube that featured his latest weapon build alongside a gameplay video with the weapon in hand.

Warzone 2 has various weapon categories that can be used to engage in different gunfight scenarios. The Lachmann 762 is one of the most effective Battle Rifles for medium and long-range fights. Metaphor says that his weapon build is useful and can compete with the current meta in Season 1 Reloaded.

Let us take a detailed look at Metaphor’s Lachmann 762 weapon build for Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 Lachmann 762 build recommended by Metaphor

A total of 10 weapon categories are shared between Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The advanced gunsmith system allows players to modify and repurpose any weapon for different situations. The Lachmann 762 belongs to the Lachmann & Meer weapons platform and packs a competitive base fire rate of 492 Round Per Minute (RPM).

The damage output and accuracy of the weapon make it one of the most lethal among semi-automatic and automatic guns. The weapon is easily available as ground loot and can perform astonishingly well with the right build.

Lachmann 762 weapon build

The Lachmann 762 can inflict 100 damage on headshots up to around 18 meters. The weapon’s powerful performance has cemented its place as a viable choice for medium-range skirmishes. It has a base muzzle velocity of 624 m/s and boasts a Tactical Sprint speed of 7.37 m/s. The base Time-To-Kill with the Lachmann 762 in hand is 488 ms to 35 meters.

Recommended build:

Barrel: 15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel

15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Stock: LM-S Factory G79 Stock

Tuning recommendation:

Barrel: +0.45 vertical, +0.40 horizontal

+0.45 vertical, +0.40 horizontal Optic: -2.81 vertical, -2.25 horizontal

-2.81 vertical, -2.25 horizontal Underbarrel: No Tuning required

No Tuning required Stock: -2.84 vertical, +1.55 horizontal

The 15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel is a well-rounded attachment as it increases a weapon's damage range, bullet velocity, recoil control, and hip fire accuracy. It takes a minor toll on the overall movement speed, Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, and hip recoil control.

The Cronen Mini Pro is a go-to optic attachment as it provides Precision Picture with a low ADS delay. The Lockgrip Precision-40 increases hip fire accuracy, gun kick control, and aim walking steadiness.

The 30-Round extended magazine increases ammo capacity but reduces the overall handling of the weapon, making it less agile. The LM-S Factory G79 stock drastically increases aiming stability when equipped with the Lachmann 762.

Metaphor’s weapon build for the Lachmann 762 is focused on increasing the weapon's bullet velocity and taming recoil kicks. With this build, the muzzle velocity goes up to 757 m/s alongside a vertical and horizontal gun kick reduction of 22 percent.

It is important to note that this is not the quickest weapon build for the Lachmann 762, and it can capitalize on its bullet velocity and accuracy. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates on Warzone 2 weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes