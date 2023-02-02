Call of Duty Warzone 2 features various long-range weapons with high accuracy and damage range. The EBR 14 is one such competitive Marksman Rifle that can eliminate far-away enemies.

Part of the Ordnance weapon platform, it has a moderate base build and is capable of taking fully plated enemies down with ease. Klubo, a famous Warzone 2 player and content creator, showcased his latest EBR 14 build in a YouTube video, capable of knocking down enemies with just two shots.

Let us take a look at Klubo’s EBR 14 build that players can use in Warzone 2.

Klubo’s overpowered Warzone 2 EBR 14 weapon build

Activision released both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with a shared weapons arsenal containing a total of 10 weapon categories. Each category has unique traits that make them viable in different gunfight scenarios. The Marksman and Sniper Rifle weapon categories reign supreme over others in long-range engagements.

The Marksman Rifle category contains six weapons that look rudimentary on the surface. With the right attachments, they can be used to take down multiple opponents in quick succession.

EBR 14 weapon build

The EBR 14 has a base fire rate of 286 Round Per Minute (RPM) and a bullet velocity of 680 m/s. The default magazine can hold a total of 10 rounds and has an empty magazine reload time of 2.07s. It is not a very agile weapon but can be utilized for medium and long-range gunfights in the online multiplayer game.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Barrel: 22” Boremaster Barrel

22” Boremaster Barrel Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 20 Round

The ZLR Talon 5 is an excellent muzzle attachment for the EBR 14 as it increases damage range, recoil smoothness, and bullet velocity alongside adept sound suppression. However, it takes a toll on the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, aiming stability, and walking speed.

The 22” Boremaster barrel is capable of boosting damage range and bullet velocity, making long-range shots more accurate. The Forge Tac Delta 4 optic features a 5.5x magnification with precision picture but reduces ADS speed, movement speed, and shows a sniper glint.

The FTAC Ripper 56 is a great underbarrel that increases aim stability, hip fire accuracy, and recoil stabilization. The larger magazine holds more ammo but slows the player's movement speed with the weapon in hand.

Players can equip this build and comfortably take on long-range gunfights with a boosted muzzle velocity of 958 m/s and headshot damage of 126 at around 50 meters. The EBR 14 also experiences a reduced vertical and horizontal recoil kick with this weapon build.

The EBR 14 is unlocked by default in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 for the player base.

This is not the fastest EBR 14 build to equip in Warzone 2. It focuses on increasing the weapon's damage output to take down enemy Operators with maximum efficiency. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

