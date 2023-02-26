Best Warzone 2 sniper support loadout for Season 2

Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently underwent major weapon adjustments that affected the sniper support meta. The ISO Hemlock is one of the latest weapons added to the collection alongside the Season 2 update. This build was showcased in a YouTube video uploaded by P4wnyhof after considering various data.

The Warzone 2 player and content creator P4wnyhof presents heaps of data and explains the reasons behind the selection of every attachment. The player built a specific ISO Hemlock using the gunsmith system to maximize its efficiency in medium-range gunfights. This can be utilized with different sniper rifles for Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.

Let us look closer at P4wnyhof’s ISO Hemlock weapon build for Warzone 2.

P4wnyhof recommends new monstrous ISO Hemlock build for Warzone 2

The developers recently nerfed the incendiary ammunition attachment and effectively removed all one-shot sniper builds. However, sniping remains a fun part of the game used to engage in long-range gunfights. The ISO Hemlock can be a viable sniper support weapon as its damage output can quickly eliminate enemy operators in close and medium ranges.

ISO Hemlock weapon build

The ISO Hemlock introduced the new ISO weapons platform to Warzone 2. Its slower fire rate of 600 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) in the assault rifles category compensates for its lethal capabilities. The gun has average bullet velocity but can be targeted to increase with attachments.

P4wnyhof suggests his ISO Hemlock build for the sniper support role to make the most of it. Here is the complete build with all the pros and cons of the attachments.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: RF Crown 50

RF Crown 50 Barrel: Fielder-T50

Fielder-T50 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Ammunition: .300 Blackout

.300 Blackout Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Recommended tuning:

RF Crown 50: +0.6 vertical, +0.25 horizontal

+0.6 vertical, +0.25 horizontal Fielder-T50: +0.39 vertical, -0.3 horizontal

+0.39 vertical, -0.3 horizontal Cronen Mini Pro: -2.5 vertical,-2.25 horizontal

RF Crown 50 increases vertical and horizontal recoil control while taking a toll on the Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability. The Fielder-T50 barrel increases bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hip fire accuracy; however, it reduces hip recoil control, ADS speed, and movement speed.

The Cronen Mini Pro optic attachment is perfect for close and medium-range gunfights. Players can swap it out for a different one as it remains subject to personal preference. The .300 Blackout ammunition increases the damage output but reduces bullet velocity and fire rate. The 45 Round extended magazine allows players to engage in consecutive gunfights without reloading frequently.

It is important to note that P4wnyhof’s ISO Hemlock weapon build focuses on capitalizing on its strengths. It is not the fastest build and is centered around being a lethal secondary assault rifle. The player base can also utilize the advanced gunsmith system to modify and repurpose the build for a different scenario.

The Resurgence mode on Ashika Island paved the way for the community to establish a new weapons meta. The developers introduced a set of new balances which shifted the meta even further. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and Resurgence weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes