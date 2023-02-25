Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 February 24 patch notes: RPK, Fennec 45, Incendiary bullets nerf, and more

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is live on all platforms, bringing numerous changes to both titles.
Despite these changes, however, the titles still have a few issues that must be addressed. The developers have been working hard to improve both games based on popular demands from the community.
As a result, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 received a patch on February 24, 2023, bringing in quite a few meta changes and bug fixes. The update addressed several problems that players faced after the launch of the main Season 2 patch.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 February 24 official patch notes
The February 24 update of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is mainly a weapon rebalancing patch.
Popular guns in the games' armory, like the Fennec 45 and RPK, have been severely nerfed. Incendiary bullets have also been nerfed, and the game will no longer allow some snipers to one-shot their enemies.
However, these are not the only adjustments that come with this Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 patch. The complete patch notes for the February 24 update are listed below.
Global Changes
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing incomplete main menu notification text to get cut off, preventing Players from reading the full message.
Weapons
Weapon Adjustments
» Assault Rifles «
RPK
- Increased initial bullet vertical recoil
- Increased horizontal recoil
- Reduced damage ranges
Kastov 762
- Reduced damage ranges
ISO Hemlock
- Fixed an issue causing .300 Blackout Ammunition to register as hitscan.
» Submachine Guns «
Fennec 45
- Reduced far damage
- Reduced damage against armor
- Requires two additional bullets to break three Armor Plates
» Battle Rifle «
FTac Recon
- Increased sprint speed
Lachmann-762
- Increased damage range
- Reduced ADS speed
- Reduced hip spread min
- Increased hip spread while moving
- Increase sprint speed
SO-14
- Increased movement speed
TAQ-V
- Reduced near damage
- Reduced muzzle velocity
- Reduced far damage range
- Reduced movement speed
ATTACHMENTS
Attachment Adjustments
» Ammunition «
Incendiary Ammunition
- Residual Incendiary damage will no longer eliminate players.
- Fixed an issue that prevented residual Incendiary damage from being applied to Armor.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Sniper Rifles to down Players with 3 Armor Plates in a single shot while using Incendiary Ammunition.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer changes
MODERN WARFARE 2 BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue that caused some elements to be missing in the After Action Report.
- Fixed collision issues with various elements on Embassy.
- Fixed an issue allowing players to leave Farm 18 in Infected.
Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play
- Fixed an issue that was occasionally causing players to receive harsher suspensions than intended.
- Fixed an issue causing players to get kicked for inactivity despite being active in a match.
Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops Changes
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue stopping a player from being unable to move if they use the Terminals at the same time as another player.
Warzone 2
WARZONE 2 PLAYLIST
Battle Royale
Al Mazrah
Standard
Solos
- Max Players: 150
- Assimilation: Off
Duos
- Max Players: 150
- Assimilation: Refill
Trios
- Max Players: 150
- Assimilation: Refill
Quads
- Max Players: 152
- Assimilation: Refill
Ashika Island
Resurgence
Solos New!
- Max Players: 52
- Assimilation: Off
Quads
- Max Players: 52
- Assimilation: Off
For regular updates about the playlist and other scheduled events, check out the dedicated Warzone Trello Board.
WARZONE 2 GENERAL
- Adjusted the positioning of some geographic elements on Ashika Island to allow for better cover during engagements.
WARZONE 2 BUG FIXES
- Fixed collision issues with various elements across Ashika Island, allowing players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
- Fixed an issue that caused the correct combination of Attachments with Incendiary Rounds to allow Sniper Rifles to down players in a single shot.
Battle Royale
- Fixed an issue that prevented purchased Loadout Drop Markers from equipping to the active Loadout Field Upgrade slot.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Most Wanted Contract tooltip to indicate a four-minute timer when the actual timer is three minutes once accepted.
- Fixed an issue that caused standard Battle Royale Solos to still use 2v2 Gulag.
- Fixed an issue that would inaccurately display the “Placed 155th” message upon Squad elimination.
DMZ
- Fixed an issue causing AI reinforcements on Ashika Island to clip through certain buildings.
- Fixed an exploit related to getting a Weapon with extra Attachments.
- Fixed an issue related to players getting stuck with a repeating “Downloading Instance Inventory” message.
- Fixed an issue related to a floating Cache used in the Radioactive Materials Contract.
RECENTLY FIXED
Battle Royale
- Increased the number of Armor Plates found via ground loot across Ashika Island.
DMZ
- Fixed an issue related to all players in a Squad holding the same Weapon in the DMZ Lobby screen.
- Fixed an issue that was preventing players from unlocking new Seasonal content via DMZ extraction.
- Fixed an issue causing AI reinforcements to continue to respawn without end.
These are all the changes that have come to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with the February 24 patch.