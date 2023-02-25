Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 February 24 patch notes: RPK, Fennec 45, Incendiary bullets nerf, and more

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is live on all platforms, bringing numerous changes to both titles.

Despite these changes, however, the titles still have a few issues that must be addressed. The developers have been working hard to improve both games based on popular demands from the community.

As a result, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 received a patch on February 24, 2023, bringing in quite a few meta changes and bug fixes. The update addressed several problems that players faced after the launch of the main Season 2 patch.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 February 24 official patch notes

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard We've just released an update with Weapon and Attachment adjustments and Bug Fixes.



Read the full Season 02 Patch Notes here:

The February 24 update of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is mainly a weapon rebalancing patch.

Popular guns in the games' armory, like the Fennec 45 and RPK, have been severely nerfed. Incendiary bullets have also been nerfed, and the game will no longer allow some snipers to one-shot their enemies.

However, these are not the only adjustments that come with this Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 patch. The complete patch notes for the February 24 update are listed below.

Global Changes

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue causing incomplete main menu notification text to get cut off, preventing Players from reading the full message.

Weapons

Weapon Adjustments

» Assault Rifles «

RPK

Increased initial bullet vertical recoil

Increased horizontal recoil

Reduced damage ranges

Kastov 762

Reduced damage ranges

ISO Hemlock

Fixed an issue causing .300 Blackout Ammunition to register as hitscan.

» Submachine Guns «

Fennec 45

Reduced far damage

Reduced damage against armor

Requires two additional bullets to break three Armor Plates

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



The Season 02 Patch Notes have been amended:

» Battle Rifle «

FTac Recon

Increased sprint speed

Lachmann-762

Increased damage range

Reduced ADS speed

Reduced hip spread min

Increased hip spread while moving

Increase sprint speed

SO-14

Increased movement speed

TAQ-V

Reduced near damage

Reduced muzzle velocity

Reduced far damage range

Reduced movement speed

ATTACHMENTS

Attachment Adjustments

» Ammunition «

Incendiary Ammunition

Residual Incendiary damage will no longer eliminate players.

Fixed an issue that prevented residual Incendiary damage from being applied to Armor.

Fixed an issue that allowed Sniper Rifles to down Players with 3 Armor Plates in a single shot while using Incendiary Ammunition.

Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer changes

MODERN WARFARE 2 BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused some elements to be missing in the After Action Report.

Fixed collision issues with various elements on Embassy.

Fixed an issue allowing players to leave Farm 18 in Infected.

Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play

Fixed an issue that was occasionally causing players to receive harsher suspensions than intended.

Fixed an issue causing players to get kicked for inactivity despite being active in a match.

Modern Warfare 2 Spec Ops Changes

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue stopping a player from being unable to move if they use the Terminals at the same time as another player.

Warzone 2

WARZONE 2 PLAYLIST

Battle Royale

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



Your #Warzone2 Weekend Playlist is now live!
Hop into Resurgence Solos and let's see that W!

Al Mazrah

Standard

Solos

Max Players: 150

Assimilation: Off

Duos

Max Players: 150

Assimilation: Refill

Trios

Max Players: 150

Assimilation: Refill

Quads

Max Players: 152

Assimilation: Refill

Ashika Island

Resurgence

Solos New!

Max Players: 52

Assimilation: Off

Quads

Max Players: 52

Assimilation: Off

For regular updates about the playlist and other scheduled events, check out the dedicated Warzone Trello Board.

WARZONE 2 GENERAL

Adjusted the positioning of some geographic elements on Ashika Island to allow for better cover during engagements.

WARZONE 2 BUG FIXES

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Ashika Island, allowing players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue that caused the correct combination of Attachments with Incendiary Rounds to allow Sniper Rifles to down players in a single shot.

Battle Royale

Fixed an issue that prevented purchased Loadout Drop Markers from equipping to the active Loadout Field Upgrade slot.

Fixed an issue that caused the Most Wanted Contract tooltip to indicate a four-minute timer when the actual timer is three minutes once accepted.

Fixed an issue that caused standard Battle Royale Solos to still use 2v2 Gulag.

Fixed an issue that would inaccurately display the “Placed 155th” message upon Squad elimination.

DMZ

Fixed an issue causing AI reinforcements on Ashika Island to clip through certain buildings.

Fixed an exploit related to getting a Weapon with extra Attachments.

Fixed an issue related to players getting stuck with a repeating “Downloading Instance Inventory” message.

Fixed an issue related to a floating Cache used in the Radioactive Materials Contract.

RECENTLY FIXED

Battle Royale

Increased the number of Armor Plates found via ground loot across Ashika Island.

DMZ

Fixed an issue related to all players in a Squad holding the same Weapon in the DMZ Lobby screen.

Fixed an issue that was preventing players from unlocking new Seasonal content via DMZ extraction.

Fixed an issue causing AI reinforcements to continue to respawn without end.

These are all the changes that have come to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with the February 24 patch.

