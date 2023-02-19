Best Warzone 2 one-shot sniper loadouts in Season 2

The second seasonal patch of Warzone 2 is live and has introduced many changes to the community's favorite battle royale title.

Warzone 2's latest patch not only comes with several new pieces of content for the title, which includes Resurgence and its own exclusive map, but it has also brought in several quality-of-life and gameplay changes. Many of these changes were among the popular demands from the community, and their inclusion has sparked a wave of appreciation from the players.

Along with that, the latest update also features the usual seasonal readjustment to the stats of the weapons. These changes have brought quite a few varience to the meta, again allowing some sniper rifles to 'one shot head shot' their enemies.

The best one-shot loadout for all the sniper players in Warzone 2 Season 2

Sniping has been one of the major playstyles for engaging opponents in Warzone 2. There is a different satisfaction in downing opponents at far-off ranges with just a single bullet.

However, this satisfaction of one-shot elimination was absent for many players in Season 1 due to the underwhelming damage output of sniper rifles, along with a few other factors. One of these factors was the presence of 3 plate vests, which would prevent players from eliminating their opponents with a headshot if the enemy had all three armor plates equipped.

The announcement of the 3 Plate Vest being a part of the default loadout of players in Season 2 caused a lot of despair among those who liked playing with sniper rifles.

At least players had the chance to one-shot eliminate those opponents who didn't possess a three-plate vest in Season 1, but with the item being part of the default loadout, many felt that snipers would be quite useless in the current season.

However, the stat adjustments of the current patch have caused some of the sniper rifles to have again 'one shot head shot' potential up to a limited range if they have incendiary rounds equipped.

If a player can land a bullet from some sniper that has the incendiary rounds equipped, then the fire damage from the bullet will be more than enough to erase the last bit of health that the player is left with if a headshot gets registered.

However, every sniper rifle in Warzone 2's armory will be able to achieve this feat, and as such, this article will list the best one-shot headshot sniper loadouts for both Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.

One shot headshot sniper loadout for Al Mazrah

As we all know, Al Mazrah is the biggest map ever introduced in any Call of Duty title. As such, a larger effective range is much more important on this map than on Ashika Island. Thus, the Victus XMR is much more appropriate for this map as a practical sniper rifle.

One shot sniper loadout and tunings for Warzone 2 Al Mazrah (Image via Activision and YouTube/P4wnyhof)

In order to get the best one-shot headshot loadout for Victus XMR, players need to equip it with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Nilsound 90 Silencer

Barrel - Mack 8 33.5 Super

Laser - VLK LZR 7mW

Optics - Forge Tac Delta 4

Ammunition - .50 Cal Incendiary

This loadout will not only allow players to eliminate their opponents with one headshot even beyond 100 meters, but it will also have a faster ADS time than the default Vistus XMR due to the presence of both VLK LZR 7mW laser and the Forge Tac Delta 4 scope.

One shot headshot sniper loadout for Ashika Island

As we all know, Ashika Island is a much smaller map when compared to Al Mazrah and is exclusive to the Resurgence mode, where the gameplay is a bit faster-paced than regular battle royales. As such, players need a much faster ADS time on their sniper rifles than having a larger damage range.

One shot sniper loadout and tunings for Warzone 2 Ashika Island (Image via Activision and YouTube/P4wnyhof)

As such, the SP-X 80 is the recommended sniper rifle for this map, and its best one-shot headshot loadout tuned for Ashika Island is as follows:

Muzzle - Nilsound 90 Silencer

Laser - FSS OLE-V Laser

Optics - Forge Tac Delta 4

Ammunition - .300 Incendiary

Bolt - FSS ST87 Bolt

With this loadout, players can headshot eliminate their enemies within 50 meters, which is the usual combat range of Ashika Island. This loadout has been further tuned to improve ADS speed for those fast-paced gunfight engagements in Resurgence mode.

These two loadouts of Victus XMR and SP-X 80 are the best one-shot elimination setups for sniper rifles in Warzone 2 Season 2.

