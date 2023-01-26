Warzone 2 will remove backpacks and 3-plate vests from loot pool in Season 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is receiving major changes with the launch of Season 2, which is scheduled to happen on February 15. The developers are aiming to implement the alterations based on player feedback they've received since the game's launch. Backpacks and three-plate vests being removed is one of the many changes arriving in the game in its second season.

Most of the upcoming alterations will increase the battle royale's pace, as it currently caters to players who play slow and hold angles. This makes it harder to push enemies. Some gamers will be delighted to know this aspect is going to see a major change.

All Warzone 2 players will spawn with 3-plate vests and the same backpack

Infinity Ward and Raven Software have released a blog post that highlights all the significant changes coming to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Moreover, the patch notes for Season 2 will mention every single alteration and piece of content coming to the game. This information will be released before the official update's launch on February 15.

Currently, all players in the battle royale spawn with a small backpack and have to subsequently look for a bigger one that has space for more equipment, such as killstreaks, self-revives, ammo, etc. After the launch of Season 2, all players will spawn with the same backpack and will not be able to change it throughout the game, as there will be no lootable bags in Al Mazrah.

Similarly, all players are currently spawned with a two-plate vest in Warzone 2, which will be changed to every gamer spawning with a three-plate vest. This will most likely be implemented similarly to the previous Warzone title, where players had a three-plate vest but spawned with two plates equipped. It's worth bearing in mind the three-plate armor will no longer be available in the title's loot pool.

These changes will increase the pace of the game and also decrease the "luck factor" in the battle royale. All players will have the same amount of health from the get-go and will also be able to hold the same number of items throughout the game. That said, it has not been confirmed how many empty slots for items each player will have.

Moreover, when an enemy is eliminated, their loot will drop to the ground instead of inside a backpack. This will further increase the game's pace, as it will eliminate the time gamers spend looking at the Warzone 2 UI for loot and spot whatever is needed from far away, similar to how things were in Warzone 1.

