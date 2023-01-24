Call of Duty Warzone 2 is set to receive major changes with the launch of Season 2, as Infinity Ward and Raven Software recently announced that the cash economy will be overhauled and will be made more widely available to increase the pace of the battle royale.

Since the game's release, players have continuously complained that there is insufficient cash available for all squad members. Subsequently, prices have also been hiked considerably compared to Warzone 1. Thus, the pace of the game has been slow, which will change when the second season launches on February 15.

Warzone 2 will have more lootable cash, and prices will be balanced in Season 2

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard

Prices



There's now more lootable cash available in Battle Royale and prices are getting balanced to give you more bang for your buck.



We’ll be sharing more details about Warzone 2.0 changes in this week’s studio blog.



@RavenSoftware CashPricesThere's now more lootable cash available in Battle Royale and prices are getting balanced to give you more bang for your buck.We’ll be sharing more details about Warzone 2.0 changes in this week’s studio blog. Cash 📈Prices 📉 There's now more lootable cash available in Battle Royale and prices are getting balanced to give you more bang for your buck. We’ll be sharing more details about Warzone 2.0 changes in this week’s studio blog. @RavenSoftware

Currently, loadout markers cost up to $32,000 in the battle royale, which is quite pricey, along with other items. It is also difficult to gather cash in Al Mazrah as there is not enough ground loot cash available, making it harder to purchase items from Buy Stations, ultimately slowing down the game's pace.

The developers confirmed via a tweet that there would be "more lootable cash" in Al Mazrah, as prices are also "getting balanced," which means various items in the Buy Station will be made cheaper to give players more "bang for your buck" with the release of Season 2.

Since it was announced that the release date of Season 2 had been delayed by two weeks from February 1, the developers have been updating players with all the changes they will be making to the game, catering to player feedback. Notable changes to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have been revealed, and an in-depth blog will be released at the end of the week to summarize the game's plans.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



• New Resurgence / DMZ map

• 1v1 Gulag Returns

• Warzone 1 piñata style looting returns

• Lootable cash increased throughout BR and buy station costs reduced

• Loadout changes



DMZ

• Difficulty Tuning

• New Missions Notable changes coming in Season 2 of Warzone 2• New Resurgence / DMZ map• 1v1 Gulag Returns• Warzone 1 piñata style looting returns• Lootable cash increased throughout BR and buy station costs reduced• Loadout changesDMZ• Difficulty Tuning• New Missions Notable changes coming in Season 2 of Warzone 2👇 • New Resurgence / DMZ map• 1v1 Gulag Returns • Warzone 1 piñata style looting returns• Lootable cash increased throughout BR and buy station costs reduced • Loadout changes DMZ • Difficulty Tuning • New Missions https://t.co/hTbwpOXfQe

Some changes include overhauling the looting system after eliminating an enemy, reintroducing 1v1 Gulags, a new Resurgence map, new weapons, and more.

Most of the announced changes have been in accordance with the player's feedback, which has been negative lately. The game's player count has also dropped considerably, forcing the developers to make changes that will make the community happier.

Season 2 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are set to launch on February 15, bringing in all the announced changes, along with new content for both the games and a new battle pass.

Poll : 0 votes