Infinity Ward reveals major Warzone 2 looting system change coming in Season 2

Warzone 2 is Activision's latest take on the battle royale genre, arriving in November last year with substantial changes from its previous iteration. One vital mechanic that has seen some major adjustments made to it is the game's looting system.

Warzone 2's brand new looting system comprises of a loot menu from which players can choose the items that they want to carry. This was first showcased in the Warzone 2 reveal at the Call of Duty NEXT event, receiving plenty of flak from the playerbase since then.

Fortunately, it seems like the developers have finally paid heed to the feedback from the community and have decided to revert back to the previous loot system that was present in Warzone: Caldera for the upcoming Season 2 patch.

Warzone 2 Season 2 will reintroduce the classic floor loot system

The new looting system for Warzone 2 sends players into the loot menu whenever they're interacting with a loot crate or an opponent's backpack after eliminating them.

As players scroll through this loot menu for items to carry, they are unable to do anything before exiting it. This system is starkly different from the classic floor loot system of Warzone: Caldera and has been harshly criticized by the community for being unnecessarily clunky.

Interestingly, it seems that the demands of the community will finally be met as the developers recently tweeted on the official Call of Duty page, stating that the loot system will revert back to the classic one where loot will pop out of containers and float on the floor for players to examine and take. This change is scheduled to arrive with the launch of the battle royale title's Season 2.

This decision from the developers has been highly praised by the playerbase, who have recently been unhappy about the delayed arrival of Season 2. Fortunately, it seems like the developers are making good use of that extra week as the upcoming seasonal update is all set to introduce plenty of highly anticipated content, along with some major bug fixes and quality-of-life changes.

While most players might be delighted after this announcement of the loot mechanics change, others are still unsure if the developers have dealt with a problem that's been a major thorn in the side for fans.

Expel @iamExpel @InfinityWard @CallofDuty @RavenSoftware I really loved the backpack looting. Hate to see it go because now it’s going to be impossible to pick up items that are stacked on each other like WZ1. @InfinityWard @CallofDuty @RavenSoftware I really loved the backpack looting. Hate to see it go because now it’s going to be impossible to pick up items that are stacked on each other like WZ1.

As many might have noticed while interacting with the floor loot of Warzone: Caldera, they frequently tend to overlap with each other as they pop out of loot containers or downed players' bodies. With Warzone 2 reintroducing the classic floor loot system of Warzone: Caldera, many are wondering if the developers have finally resolved the issue, making loot that comes out of containers finally stop stacking over each other.

Season 2 of Warzone 2 will be officially released on February 15 and the playerbase is waiting with bated breath to finally get a taste of the Resurgence mode and its new map. The news about the changes to the looting system will be a cherry on top for the players.

