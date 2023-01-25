Warzone 2's new resurgence map will reportedly be an island like rebirth island

Warzone 2's season 2 is just around the corner. With the game's update getting pushed back by two weeks, fans have anticipated a lot of content in the forthcoming days. While Activision has already confirmed a return to the resurgence mode next season, the hype regarding the map has skyrocketed.

However, the developers are yet to confirm what kind of map they'll introduce in season 2 of Warzone 2. There is surely a lot to reveal in the next two weeks, but the anticipation of a new map is probably the most exciting news that has come across in recent days.

Based on several leaks, the upcoming resurgence map will be an island like Rebirth island, and here is everything you need to know about it.

Everything leaked about the brand new Resurgence map in Warzone 2 so far

Last month, several images went viral on Reddit, which were reportedly a leaked overview of the new resurgence map in Warzone 2. According to the leakers, the images were found by data miners in the game file. While Activision took them down and gave a DMCA notice to the owners, there are several reasons to believe that it is legit and will be a part of the game next season.

While we can't share the image because of the copyright issue, here is a brief overview of the viral map.

Compared to Warzone's Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep, this map appears to be smaller in size. Furthermore, it is also an island like its predecessors. The leaked pictures also showcased several POIs on the map, and here is a list of them.

Greenhouse

Apartments

Power Plant

Water Treatment

Residential

Shipwreck

Castle

Town Center

Industrial Ruins

Port

Beach Club

As per the leak, the map is also built for the fan-favorite mode DMZ and Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer mode Ground War. Furthermore, there can be approximately 50 players who can land on the island at the same time.

With Warzone not having any resurgence maps right now, fans have been wanting to return to the mode for a very long time.

While it is unclear if we will ever see the return of the Rebirth Island of Fortune's Keep in the world of Warzone again or not, the new map might bring hope and help regain some lost fanbase in the past few weeks.

Warzone 2 Season 2 will arrive on February 15.

