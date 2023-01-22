Infinity Ward announces major changes in Warzone 2's DMZ in Season 2

Warzone 2 Season 2 is just around the corner. With devs pushing back on the update for almost two weeks, fans are anticipating major improvements in the Call of Duty battle royale.

In a recent Twitter post, the developers also announced changes in the DMZ section. With this mode getting the community's nod, these changes will help regain the trust of players who have stopped playing the game for the last two months.

Read on to learn about what is coming and what to expect from the DMZ section of Warzone 2.

All upcoming changes in DMZ in Warzone 2

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard New missions, new Exclusion Zone and difficulty tuning.



Prepare for DMZ’s Season 02 update with our deep-dive blog next week. New missions, new Exclusion Zone and difficulty tuning. Prepare for DMZ’s Season 02 update with our deep-dive blog next week.

According to Infinity Ward's most recent Tweet, DMZ will receive new missions, a new exclusion zone, and some difficulty tuning in Season 2. While more information is yet to be revealed, announcing a new exclusion zone is a crucial change for the next season.

With the announcement, Infinity Ward has also posted about some in-game changes to update the quality-of-life experience in Warzone 2. The developers have said that more changes will be made inbound in the forthcoming days.

January 20 patch notes for DMZ

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard



Read more in our Patch Notes here:

Track live issues on our Trello board here: • Temporarily disabled the ability to mark targets using the Spotter Scope while we investigate an issue.Read more in our Patch Notes here: bit.ly/3D3KsEF Track live issues on our Trello board here: trello.com/b/mCqzSc7D • Temporarily disabled the ability to mark targets using the Spotter Scope while we investigate an issue.Read more in our Patch Notes here: bit.ly/3D3KsEFTrack live issues on our Trello board here: trello.com/b/mCqzSc7D

In the most recent patch notes, Infinity Ward released some fixes for DMZ in Warzone 2. Here are all the major changes with the recent update:

Addressed several issues impacting functionality and flow of equipping, swapping, and previewing Insured Slot Weapons.

Fixed an issue where opening a medium or large Backpack’s Weapon slot initially blocks scrolling back down to the main Loadout items.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to duplicate items.

Fixed an issue causing party members to appear “Not Ready” while preparing for a match.

Fixed a bug where items from a Player’s Backpack would appear in a Dead Drop.

Fixed an issue where hovering over a locked Contraband gun does not update the Weapon information in the UI preview.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to persist beyond the intended match end time.

Fixed a bug that allowed two Players to get items from the same Supply Drop simultaneously.

The community remains excited about Season 2 bringing back the much-awaited Resurgence map and a 1v1 Gulag experience. There are also some changes to the looting system. While the game has gone through criticism, whether these changes will once again attract players to the game is yet to be seen.

The Warzone 2 Season 2 update will go live on February 15.

Poll : 0 votes