Warzone 2 upcoming changes in Season 2: Resurgence map, 1v1 Gulag, and more

As confirmed by Activision, the popular Call of Duty Battle Royale title Warzone 2 will soon receive a new season's worth of free content. Although the update is almost a month away, fans are already pretty hyped about the new changes that will be included in Warzone 2 Season 2.

The first season commenced on November 16 following the game's launch. Being a free-to-play Battle Royale experience, the game is susceptible to losing its luster after a while unless the developers keep deploying enjoyable content updates and mechanical changes.

Naturally, players are growing impatient over prevailing issues and the game's extended first season. To add to their sorrow, the Season 2 update, which was supposed to drop on February 1, 2023, has been delayed to February 15.

Nevertheless, there is plenty of reason to be excited, considering the new features anticipated with the update. Players received the official teaser and saw multiple leaks, enough to grab attention and kick off the speculation mill.

All upcoming changes with Warzone 2 Season 2

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. https://t.co/G80TiutG62

Warzone 2's first season has been extended owing to the Season 2 delay. The update for the new season is expected to arrive a day later, at 10:00 am PT, the usual time for Call of Duty updates.

Return of Resurgence and the introduction of a new small map

As confirmed by the official Twitter handle of the franchise, the iconic Resurgence mode of Warzone fame is set to return in the sequel's second season. Resurgence is a popular mode due to its fast-paced features, including no-Gulag respawns, small maps, and a low player count per match, which is excellent for aggressive plays.

Resurgence will most likely be introduced at the beginning of Season 2, or if not, as a mid-season feature. It will also mark the addition of a smaller map, possibly created for the Resurgence mode.

Changes to the looting system, the Gulag, and loadouts

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard Call of Duty @CallofDuty Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. https://t.co/G80TiutG62 We look forward to sharing more details on the updates coming to Season 02 in a deep-dive studio blog next week. This includes exciting changes to Warzone 2.0 including the gulag, looting and loadouts. More soon! twitter.com/CallofDuty/sta… We look forward to sharing more details on the updates coming to Season 02 in a deep-dive studio blog next week. This includes exciting changes to Warzone 2.0 including the gulag, looting and loadouts. More soon! twitter.com/CallofDuty/sta…

Infinity Ward further announced that the team is bringing "exciting changes to Warzone 2.0, including the gulag, looting, and loadouts."

Call of Duty's Twitter handle also spoke about how the developer studios worked on several changes based on player/community feedback.

Players aren't happy with multiple features in the game, including ancient weapon meta, slow-paced gameplay due to a large map area, unfavorable looting system, and unnatural Gulag mechanics. Infinity Ward may have addressed some major player complaints with Season 2.

New weapons

Last month, data miners took the liberty to gather information regarding the new weapons set to arrive in Season 2. As per leaks from reliable sources, the Crossbow and Vepr-12 Shotgun may be introduced to weaponry in the upcoming season.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will also receive a new season alongside Warzone 2. As per the announcement, the premium first-person action shooter experience is set to receive new multiplayer maps, weapons, and modes.

Modern Warfare 2 will also welcome back Ranked Play, a much-anticipated feature. It isn't clear whether the same applies to Warzone 2, which hasn't been in ranked mode since the franchise's inception.

