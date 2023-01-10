Call of Duty Warzone 2 has had a volatile impression that has rocked the game’s relationship with the massive community. Activision’s latest Battle Royale title is an attempt to provide a gameplay and combat experience unlike anything from its prequel.

However, various features of the game have left a sour taste behind for a large percentage of players. The player base has expressed its concern on multiple social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter and pleaded for changes that could make Warzone 2 more fun to play.

Let us take a look at different perspectives and what changes players want to see in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 complex backpack, self-res stacking, and other features that are disengaging players

Activision waved a green flag to developers to introduce several changes to the movement and combat mechanics. Various changes have been made to the looting mechanics as well. Every aspect combined that makes up the title has left the community in an uncertain situation where players question if getting kills has the same impact anymore.

Current state of Warzone 2

A Warzone 2 player with the social tag j0nny27 made a post on Reddit stating their complete opinion on the game's current state. The user makes multiple compelling arguments in the post and many players share the same opinion and add to the thread with their own comments and experience.

The player cites their views about the stale weapons meta that is currently in the game, where enemy operators are usually equipped with similar loadouts. This makes winning against a team with better positioning almost impossible as the time-to-kill went up, but the movement mechanics slowed down.

The game's complex looting mechanics make it difficult to maintain a paced strategy as everyone needs to spend more time to get their items from enemy backpacks. This also makes players very vulnerable on top of the fact that it takes fewer bullets to take down enemies.

The current audio dynamics in Warzone 2 make gathering intel through footsteps incredibly tedious. The inaccuracy of the in-game sound is something that the player base expects to see fixed as soon as possible.

The new backpack system allows players to stack multiple killstreaks and self-revive kits. This makes it very hard to take down enemies and then finish the knocked-out ones. Players need to burn through various self-revive kits to take players down as the game progresses.

Some players believe that a mode similar to Warzone's plunder might bring back more players and engage the player base to spend more hours. The community often refers to the main problem of Warzone 2 as that it is not fun. This has become one of the leading reasons that several players doubt the game will lose a chunk of its player base.

The game has started to lose its appeal to a large number of players, which could potentially plummet the total player count. The game's popularity will also suffer if this follows without the publisher addressing the issues and deploying the required updates.

Various uncertain topics are currently surrounding Activision's latest Battle Royale. This concludes the most recent concerns the Call of Duty community has raised about the game.

