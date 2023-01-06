Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are closing in towards their second seasonal update. It will be a major patch that is expected to introduce new maps, weapon skins, character cosmetics, and more.

A dataminer posted their findings on Twitter, indicating that Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 might receive two new game modes with the Season 2 update. Two logos were found in the game files, resembling the previously famous game modes, Plunder and Cranked.

Let us take a look at all the information we have so far about the new game modes in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in Season 2.

Plunder and Cranked to reportedly appear in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 second seasonal update

Activision has already ensured several different multiplayer game modes in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2; however, players are always looking for something new to satiate themselves and keep the gameplay experience as fresh as possible.

The dataminer, using the social tag of @BKTOOR5 on Twitter, carved out time to look at various in-game files. They reportedly found compelling evidence that the publisher might introduce two new game modes in its 2022 series; Activision's latest multiplayer and Battle Royale titles.

These assumptions are based on the dataminer finding three game mode icons within the game files.

One of the icons resembles the Cranked game mode, a casual multiplayer mode where players can stack up various perks like movement speed, reload speed, and Aim Down Speed speed with every kill. The mode is balanced by attaching a timer for players to get the next kill, or their character will automatically explode.

The two other logos eerily resembled the Plunder game mode, another casual game mode that appeared in Warzone 2’s prequel. Players must collect as much in-game cash as possible in this mode. However, the red color scheme on both logos hints towards them being Modern Warfare 2 game modes and not Warzone 2.

While the evidence might seem compelling, we cannot be sure about the inclusion of two new game modes with the Season 2 update. The logos are only in-game assets and can be used in different scenarios.

Without any official announcement or statement about the upcoming in-game content from the publishers or developers, the surfacing of such images can only fuel different assumptions. Players can choose to keep an eye out for the official Twitter pages of Activision and Infinity Ward for the most up-to-date posts.

This concludes the possibility of Cranked and Plunder game modes appearing in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and Season 2 update details.

