Activision recently released Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as its latest campaign multiplayer and Battle Royale titles. The latest titles feature a massive change in movement and combat mechanics that have affected the pace of both games.

Season 1 Reloaded was released recently for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, which introduced playable content and weapon balance changes. The next major update will be coming as Season 2 and will be released at the beginning of February 2023.

Modern Warfare 2 was the first title to be released, followed by Warzone 2 a few weeks later, alongside the first and inaugural seasonal update. Season 1 brought multiple new in-game contents and expanded the arsenal of weapons for both games with a brand new Battle Pass.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 expected release details

Activision has been trying to provide the best gaming experience through its latest releases. The publishers and developers are trying to provide a balanced game that can simulate elements from realistic combat.

The balance shifts that come with every update can be expected to occur again with the next seasonal update. It is prevalent in multiplayer titles, especially in large-map based games with fast-paced gunfights and low time-to-kills.

Season 2 expected release date and time

The second seasonal update for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently scheduled to go live on February 1, 2023. Activision usually follows a time window for such major updates and fans can expect the update to be available for download at 10 am PT/ 6 PM GMT/ 11:30 pm IST.

However, the timing cannot be confirmed for all the regions as the publisher has not officially addressed or announced the exact release times.

More about Season 2 and what to expect

A new seasonal update means the player base is most definitely going to receive a new purchasable Battle Pass. Following the current trend, Season 2’s Battle Pass should introduce new weapons that can be unlocked using Tokens and further expand the list of available weapons.

While there has been no official confirmation, Warzone 2 Season 2 might introduce a Resurgence mode. There have been unconfirmed leaks about the mode which puts the players on an island and features several key POIs like Castle, Port, Power Plant, and Town Center.

New Operators and weapon skins can also be expected to be introduced at the beginning of Season 2 and the mid-season update. Activision might also take this opportunity to feature new weapon bundles in the in-game stores - some of which can be earned by completing objectives.

After several community feedbacks, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 may also receive various quality-of-life changes and bug fixes to smoothen the gaming experience for the entire player base. A new DMZ area might also be added, as the most recent addition, Building 21, was a successful venture that drew in a huge number of survival enthusiasts.

This concludes with the expected date and time for the Season 2 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Players can keep an eye out for more info on the official Twitter page of Call of Duty and Infinity Ward. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and weapon build guides.

