Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal reveals the best sniper and sniper support loadout to use in Season 1 Reloaded

The Season 1 Reloaded patch of Warzone 2 has brought in quite a few additions to the title. Among them, it also introduced a brand new assault rifle (AR) that many players have been eagerly waiting for since it was first teased at the launch of Season 1.

We are talking about the new Chimera assault rifle that can already be seen in the hands of multiple operatives, who are rampaging across Al Mazrah. This new integrally suppressed AR performance is quite jaw-dropping, and even Warzone 2 experts like WhosImmortal consider it the most ideal sniper support platform players should use in the current patch.

WhosImmortal is one of the most well-known content creators of the title, and he regularly posts videos regarding tips, tricks, loadouts, updates, and a lot more about Warzone 2 on his YouTube channel.

In one such recent upload, he dubbed the Chimera assault rifle as one of the best sniper support weapons currently in the game and its combination with the Signal 50 sniper rifle to be the ultimate sniper and sniper support loadout of the current patch.

This article will dive deeper into the pros of using these two weapon platforms alongside indexing the attachments for them that have been recommended by Whosimmortal.

WhosImmortal recommends Chimera and Signal 50 as the best sniper and sniper-support loadout in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

Sniper support platforms in Warzone 2 refer to those guns that perform exceptionally well in close-to-mid-range combat and possess decent mobility. Paired with a sniper rifle that performs well in the long range, players get their hands on a complete loadout that can handle engaging enemies at any combat range in Warzone 2.

With a lack of one-shot head-shot potential among the sniper rifles available in the title, WhosImmortal suggests players to give Signal 50 a try. Due to its semi-automatic nature, the time taken for the follow-up shot will be much faster than that of bolt action snipers.

As such, players will have a much easier time eliminating enemies at far-off distances with just two bullets while using the Signal 50.

Alongside that, the new Chimera assault rifle features a much more compact design than the others in its category. Thus, despite the lack of potential to engage long-range enemies, the Chimera, with its good mobility and eye-popping damage output in close to mid ranges, makes it an excellent sniper support platform.

Using this loadout, players will be easily able to engage opponents at far ranges with Signal 50 effectively, and if the enemies are close, then they can switch to Chimera and eliminate them in the blink of an eye. This is an excellent loadout in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded and is also the recommendation of WhosImmortal.

Attachments for Signal 50 as suggested by WhosImmortal

Signal 50 loadout recommended by WhosImmortal (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Muzzle - Bruen Counter Ops

Bruen Counter Ops Laser - FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optics - SP-X 80 606x

SP-X 80 606x Magazine - 7 Round Magazine

7 Round Magazine Ammunition - .50 Cal High Velocity

Attachments for the Chimera as suggested by WhosImmortal

Chimera loadout recommended by WhosImmortal (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Muzzle - Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Barrel - 6.5" EXF Vorpal

6.5" EXF Vorpal Underbarrel - FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine - 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip - Bruen Flash Grip

Equipment and Perk Package

Equipment and Perk Package in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Lethal Equipment - Semtex

Semtex Tactical Equipment - Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Perk Package - Weapon Specialist

This is the best sniper and sniper support loadout recommended by WhosImmortal in the Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch.

