Top 5 assault rifles in Warzone 2 Season 2

The Assault rifle weapon class is a staple category in Warzone 2 that players generally prefer. These weapons are reliable and feature high versatility for different gunfight ranges. The Season 2 update introduced several nerfs and buffs to the weapons arsenal to balance the playing field for all players.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently entered its second seasonal update and received several changes to gameplay elements. The new weapon adjustments are among the most significant changes with every seasonal and mid-seasonal update.

Note: This is not a Ranked list. The listed choices are the author's opinion and can differ for everyone.

Warzone 2 Season 2 most lethal assault rifles

Activision considers various metrics like game data, pick rate, total eliminations, player feedback, and more. Each of these aspects factors in when the developers implement weapon balance changes. Warzone 2 saw a dominant RPK and Fennec 45 loadout meta throughout Season 1.

The developers increased the damage drop-off for the RPK in the long-range to dilute its absolute reign in Al Mazrah. As a result, some assault rifles can now make their way into the fold and create a more varying weapons meta.

1) M13B

The M13B is one of the weapons added to Warzone 2 in the Season 1 patch. This assault rifle was released with generous base stats that could easily be used to annihilate enemy operators.

However, it fell short in front of other weapons with bigger magazine sizes and higher damage ranges. Season 2 buffed its damage output in the medium range and increased the base damage output for upper torso shots.

The M13B features a high fire rate of 845 Round Per Minute (RPM) and a base Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed of 240 ms alongside a competitive Tactical sprint speed of 7.48 m/s.

Recommended build:

Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

2) M4

The M4 has always held a special place in Call of Duty titles and remains an evergreen choice among players. The gun got a small buff with the Season 2 update, which increased its semi-automatic rate of fire. The M4 is one of the most reliable and flexible guns in Warzone 2, which players can modify for different scenarios.

The M4 clocks a lower rate of fire than the M13B at 811 RPM but features an exact base ADS speed. The recoil kick of this weapon is tamable with the correct choice of attachments.

Recommended build:

Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel

Hightower 20" Barrel Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

3) Kastov 762

The Kastov 762 took a hit in the Season 2 update as developers decided to nerf its long-range capabilities. The weapon now deals less damage and has increased damage fall-off. Even after these nerfs, the Kastov 762 remains an adept gun that can easily mow down enemies in medium-range gunfights.

The rate of fire is quite slow for Kastov 762 and offers 600 RPM with an aggressive recoil kick. Specialized weapon builds important for this weapon to perform efficiently.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Stock: KSTV-RPK Factory

4) Lachmann 556

The Lachmann 556 is a largely overshadowed weapon in Warzone 2. The Season 2 patch notes presented the gun with a similar buff by increasing its semi-automatic rate of fire. Players can easily engage in medium-range gunfights as it has a competitive bullet velocity for accurate shots.

It features a fire rate of 723 RPM, higher than the Kastov 762, but compensates with lower damage output. It can be used as a primary weapon despite its hefty build taking a toll on overall mobility.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: 15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel

15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel Optic: Schalger 3.4x

Schalger 3.4x Magazine: 60 Round Drum Mag

60 Round Drum Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

5) ISO Hemlock

The ISO Hemlock is the latest addition to the assault rifle weapons category. The developers introduced this gun alongside the release of the Season 2 update. The ISO Hemlock showcases both flexibility and competitive damage output. Players can expect different builds focusing on mobility, damage output, or damage range to surface soon.

At the time of writing this article, detailed stats of the ISO Hemlock have not been released. The friendly recoil pattern and damage output might place the weapon somewhere between the M4 and the Kastov 762.

Recommended build:

Barrel: LR-30/56

LR-30/56 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

XTEN Grip Stock: RES-2

