Warzone 2 streamer Metaphor reveals low recoil loadout for M13B in Season 1 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 streamer Metaphor recently revealed the low recoil loadout he thinks is ideal for the M13B in Season 1 Reloaded. The loadout sports minimal recoil and can be used to easily take down enemies, even those at long ranges.

Metaphor is a well-known figure in the Call of Duty community. He frequently posts videos about Warzone 2 on his YouTube channel.

Warzone 2 has an extensive armory of weapons, with over 50 options to choose from. The game boasts multiple categories of weapons, which players can pick based on their strategy and combat style.

Out of all the various weapon categories in Warzone 2, assault rifles (ARs) are arguably the most favored due to their versatility when it comes to range. While ARs are best used in mid-range and long-range engagements, some models can be used in emergency close-range combat.

Details of Metaphor's low recoil loadout for the M13B in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

The M13B was introduced in Warzone 2 in the Season 1 patch, but it went under the radar due to its complicated unlock condition. The only way to unlock the weapon in Season 1 Reloaded is by extracting it in the DMZ mode or buying a bundle that contains its blueprint.

Due to its difficult unlock condition, many players have ignored the M13B. However, its low recoil and high rate of fire make it a lethal weapon that can eliminate opponents even at long range.

Metaphor's low recoil loadout for the M13B in Season 1 Reloaded (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

Due to the M13B's low recoil, Metaphor has equipped the weapon with attachments that will increase its effective range.

The M13B loadout that Metaphor recommends is as follows:

Muzzle - Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Optics - Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock - Bruen R90 Factory

Bruen R90 Factory Ammunition - 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine - 60-Round Mag

Tuning for the Harbinger D20 (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

The Harbinger D20 muzzle can be unlocked by getting the STB 556 to level 18. In addition to reducing the sound produced while firing the M13B, this attachment improves damage range and bullet velocity. It also increases the recoil smoothness of the weapon.

Tuning for the Bruen R90 Factory Stock (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

The recoil control is further improved by the use of the Bruen R90 Factory stock, which enhances the aim walking and sprint speed of the M13B.

Tuning for the Cronen Mini Pro (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

The Cronen Mini Pro is the best blue dot sight available in Warzone 2 and is perfect for close-range and mid-range engagements. It is quite small and can even be used to aim at enemies who are at farther distances.

Tuning for the 5.56 High Velocity (Image via YouTube/Metaphor)

The 5.56 High-Velocity rounds increase the bullet velocity of the M13B, making it easier to engage opponents at a distance.

Meanwhile, the 60-Round Magazine is necessary for the battle royale mode. This is because the M13B has an insanely high rate of fire and eats through bullets quickly.

This is Metaphor's low-recoil loadout for M13B in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded. The weapon isn't easy to unlock, but it provides a lot of lethality to those who are willing to make an effort to get it.

