Call of Duty Warzone 2 player and famous content creator WhosImmortal posted a video on YouTube showcasing his best loadouts for the Kastov 762. The player presents various data sets and establishes a comparison between different weapon meta builds.

Warzone 2 is nearing its second seasonal update, which may dramatically alter the game's current state in one swift move. However, it is important to understand the metrics and stats that make a weapon build better than others. WhosImmortal also briefly dives into different loadout stats and compares them with each other.

Let us take a closer look at the stats and facts provided by WhosImmortal for Warzone 2 meta builds.

Activision has introduced a wide variety of attachments for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Players can utilize the advanced weapon modification platform to make different weapon builds. Each attachment offers a different set of pros and cons that can be used to capitalize on a gun’s strength.

Kastov 762 weapon build

WhosImmortal takes up various meta attachments in different Kastov 762 builds to set up a comparison. All the stats were compared via Sym.gg, a datamine of the stats of several attachments and weapons present in Warzone 2. The first Kastov build included the following:

Muzzle: Zulu-60

Zulu-60 Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

This build increases bullet velocity and recoil control while reducing the weapon’s sway. The player continues the video with the question of whether this base build can be improved by simply tweaking a few attachments.

WhosImmortal introduces a simple muzzle swap to test the change in stats with its previous build. The Zulu-60 muzzle was swapped out with the Sakin Tread-40 in the first iteration. The resulting build increased weapon control but took a hit on the overall bullet velocity.

The third variant of the same build showcases the Sakin Tread-40 muzzle and 7.62 high-velocity ammunition. The ammunition attachment replaces the barrel attachment in this weapon build. This weapon build increases bullet velocity while maintaining overall gun control.

After a few iterations and comparisons, the best Kastov 762 weapon build surfaced, increasing bullet velocity, overall handling, and Time-to-Kill speeds.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

The decision was made after considering the fact that players do not show up on the map or radar even when shooting without a suppressor. Besides sound suppression stats, suppressors can easily be replaced with high-velocity ammunition to attain greater bullet velocity.

The Sakin Tread-40 increases vertical and horizontal recoil control but takes a toll on the Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability. The Aim OP-V4 is a great optic attachment that provides a precise picture while hindering the ADS speed as little as possible.

The FTAC Ripper 56 increases hip fire accuracy, aiming stability, and recoil stabilization. The larger magazine lets players take gunfights with multiple targets with a single clip. The 7.62 high-velocity ammunition increases the bullet velocity of the Kastov 762 in Warzone 2.

It is important to note that this weapon build is modified from a meta build to improve it with a few attachment swaps. WhosImmortal demonstrates the use of the Kastov 762 in the video as a sample and cites that this approach of comparing stats and building can be applied to all long-range weapons. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

