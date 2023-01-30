Renowned Call of Duty Warzone 2 player and content creator WhosImmortal recently uploaded a video to YouTube showcasing the most underrated loadouts in Season 1 Reloaded. While a majority of the player base tends to equip the meta weapons, there is another set of builds that deserve credit.

A total of five Warzone 2 weapon builds were recommended by WhosImmortal that can compete with the current meta. The video presents a variety of weapons that can be used in long, medium, and short ranges. The second seasonal update is expected to have an impact on the current meta and force players to utilize different weapons.

Warzone 2 EBR-14, MX9, Vel 46, and other underrated builds according to WhosImmortal

Activision has introduced a shared weapons arsenal for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Players can utilize the advanced gunsmith system to craft their own builds for different gunfight situations.

Let us take a look at the most underrated weapon builds for the EBR-14, MX9, Vel 46, Lachmann 5.56, and M13B.

1) EBR-14

The EBR-14 is a Marksman Rifle with a whopping 680 m/s muzzle velocity. It belongs to the Ordnance weapon platform and can inflict a full 100 headshot damage at 50 meters. Although the weapon has a comparatively high reload time of 2.07s, players can equip an extended magazine to avoid reloading frequently.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: 22” Boremaster Barrel

22” Boremaster Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Magazine: 20 Round Mag

Tuning recommendation:

Barrel: +0.26 vertical, +0.25 horizontal

+0.26 vertical, +0.25 horizontal Muzzle: -0.54 vertical, +0.61 horizontal

-0.54 vertical, +0.61 horizontal Optic: -1.35 vertical, -1.50 horizontal

This weapon build for the EBR-14 focuses on increasing its range and accuracy stats. It is a great weapon that can be used to take medium and long-range gunfights.

2) MX9

The MX9 is one of the most stable Sub Machine Guns in Warzone 2 with a high fire rate of 741 Rounds Per Minute (RPM). It also features a base muzzle velocity of 300 m/s, due to which this gun remains a viable option for close and medium-range engagements. The MX9 has a Time-To-Kill (TTK) of 972 ms at 34 meters but increases drastically once it is used beyond 40 meters.

Recommended build:

Barrel: 16.5” Bruen S901

16.5” Bruen S901 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 32 Round Mag

32 Round Mag Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

Tuning recommendation:

Barrel: -0.21 vertical, -0.19 horizontal

-0.21 vertical, -0.19 horizontal Optic: -1.45 vertical, -2.25 horizontal

-1.45 vertical, -2.25 horizontal Rear Grip: -0.39 vertical, -0.26 horizontal

-0.39 vertical, -0.26 horizontal Comb: +0.16 vertical, -0.09 horizontal

This weapon build capitalizes on the MX9’s stability and increases its handling stats. Due to its lower recoil kick compared to others in its class, it can be used to take short and medium-range gunfights.

3) Vel 46

The Vel 46 is the current alternative to the SMG meta and features a TTK of 819 ms at around 20 meters. It boasts an insane fire rate of 952 RPM and a full magazine reload time of 1.63s. The base weapon is most effective when used in close-quarter combat situations.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Underbarrel: XTEN Drop Grip

XTEN Drop Grip Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

Schlager Soldier Grip Stock: Demo RXT Stock

Tuning recommendation:

Muzzle: -0.49 vertical, +0.16 horizontal

-0.49 vertical, +0.16 horizontal Underbarrel: -0.49 vertical, -0.25 horizontal

-0.49 vertical, -0.25 horizontal Rear Grip: -0.45 vertical, -0.29 horizontal

-0.45 vertical, -0.29 horizontal Stock: -1.94 vertical, +1.47 horizontal

This weapon build focuses on increasing the Vel 46’s accuracy and handling stats. It can be a viable choice for close-range combat due to its high damage output and agility.

4) Lachmann 5.56

The Lachmann 5.56 can be an excellent choice for the primary slot in a loadout. It can inflict 42 damage on headshots at around 30 meters and has a high fire rate of 723 RPM. Players can tactical sprint with the weapon in hand at 7.45 m/s, which makes it easier to reposition during gunfights in Warzone 2.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: 15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel

15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Tuning recommendation:

Muzzle: -0.72 vertical, +0.48 horizontal

-0.72 vertical, +0.48 horizontal Barrel: +0.26 vertical, +0.26 horizontal

+0.26 vertical, +0.26 horizontal Optic: -1.35 vertical, -1.65 horizontal

-1.35 vertical, -1.65 horizontal Underbarrel: +0.44 vertical, +0.27 horizontal

This weapon build increases the Lachmann 5.56’s overall damage range and accuracy. Players can use this gun to take on medium-range gunfights with ease.

5) M13B

The M13B was recently added to the weapons arsenal of Warzone 2 and has a TTK of 710 ms in the 30 meter-range. It boasts a high fire rate of 845 RPM but compensates with less damage output per bullet. It has a fast reload time of 2.13s which enables players to quickly engage and disengage from gunfights.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: 14” Bruen Echelon

14” Bruen Echelon Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Tuning recommendation:

Muzzle: -0.77 vertical, +0.54 horizontal

-0.77 vertical, +0.54 horizontal Barrel: +0.39 vertical, +0.31 horizontal

+0.39 vertical, +0.31 horizontal Optic: -1.35 vertical, -1.65 horizontal

-1.35 vertical, -1.65 horizontal Underbarrel: +0.39 vertical, +0.23 horizontal

This weapon build produces a balanced build for the M13B and increases its damage output, range, accuracy, and recoil control. It is a great choice for engaging in medium-range gunfights in Warzone 2.

There are various weapons that can compete with the meta weapons and exceed one’s expectations. Using all available weapons ensures that players are ready for almost any upcoming changes that can change the ongoing meta. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more Warzone 2 weapon builds.

