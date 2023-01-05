5 best weapons with fast TTK in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

In Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the Time-to-Kill or TTK is one of the most important combat features that's primarily governed by the weapon's internal attributes, such as its rate of fire, bullet velocity, damage per shot, and damage range. A weapon with a faster TTK will allow players to swiftly and effortlessly eliminate their opponents, while one with a slower TTK will require more shots and time to do so.

The Season 1 Reloaded update brought in plenty of weapon balancing, including the removal of one-shot eliminations with shotguns and nerfs to riot shields. The existing weapon meta features effective guns with a quick TTK across most gunfight scenarios, making them a perfect addition to your Warzone loadout to help you earn that coveted Warzone victory.

Five of the best TTK weapons to use during Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 boast a vast collection of modern firearms that are designed to be tactical and mobile, possessing a high rate of fire and damage per magazine while providing players with improved movement speed and faster reload times.

Although all of these weapons are capable of easily eliminating opponents, Modern Warfare 2's latest Gunsmith 2.0 system provides players with plenty of customization options and attachments to unlock as they progress and level up through matches, allowing them to further maximize their loadouts' true potential.

That being said, here are the five best weapons with fast TTK to use in Season 1 Reloaded of Warzone 2.0:

Fennec 45 (SMG)

The Fennec 45 SMG in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Starting off the list is none other than the Fennec 45 SMG, which boasts the fastest rate of fire amongst all of Modern Warfare 2's weapons, which is ultimately the reason behind its incredibly low TTK. However, because the Fennec 45 is an SMG, its TTK is only reliable for close-range and occasionally mid-range engagements.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip

Fennec Rubber Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

RPK (LMG)

The RPK LMG in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Possessing minimal recoil, great damage output, damage range, and damage per magazine, the RPK LMG tops the current weapon meta for its consistency and fast TTK. Despite being an LMG, the RPK won't penalize the player's movement speed as much as the other weapons in its class, allowing players to play a little more aggressively with it.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Kastovia DX-90

Kastovia DX-90 Optic: Schalger 3.4x

Schalger 3.4x Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Barrel: Demo-X2 Grip

TAQ-V (Battle Rifle)

The TAQ-V battle rifle in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

The TAQ-V battle rifle is a heavy-hitter that outclasses the TAQ-56 assault rifle in the current meta, owing to its 7.62mm ammunition and full-auto receiver, which is responsible for its faster TTK in medium to long range gunfights, leaving your opponents running for cover once you start raining fire on them.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Optic: Schalger 3.4x

Schalger 3.4x Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Chimera (Assault Rifle)

The Chimera assault rifle in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

The Chimera, the newest assault rifle introduced into Modern Warfare and Warzone 2.0 with the release of Season 1 Reloaded, is a silent and lethal firearm that's ideal as a sniper support weapon to finish off downed players or in close to mid-range gunfights.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Barrel: 6.5" EXF VORPAL

6.5" EXF VORPAL Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

RAAL MG (LMG)

The RAAL MG LMG in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

The Reconnaissance Auxiliary Assault Lightweight Machine Gun, or RAAL MG, is an absolute powerhouse at long range (80 meters and above) with a TTK that's close to 600ms. The RAAL MG is a fully-automatic force to be reckoned with thanks to its low damage drop-off and high damage per shot, establishing itself in a class of its own in long-range effectiveness.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: NIL Sound 90

NIL Sound 90 Barrel: 21" EXF Rhino Barrel

21" EXF Rhino Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: XRK Dune Grip

XRK Dune Grip Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam)

