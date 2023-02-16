Best ISO Hemlock loadout for Modern Warfare 2

The ISO Hemlock is one of the four new weapons added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in the Season 2 update. Despite being a newcomer to the game, it has quickly risen in popularity due to its unique attributes. The weapon is straightforward to use thanks to its low recoil and boasts serious damage statistics similar to the Kastov-74u.

ISO Hemlock is an Assault Rifle and is the third gun to be added to this category since the title's launch. In the Season 1 update, fans saw the addition of Chimera and M13B. However, they weren't popular. But that's not the case with the ISO Hemlock. Fans have been calling it the revamped version of the iconic ACR from the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009).

Best attachments to use with the ISO Hemlock in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2

Before getting started with building the perfect ISO Hemlock, players will need to unlock it. Thankfully, it is free, and users can acquire it through the Battle Pass. Players must first unlock all four rewards in sector B11 of the Battle Pass to acquire it. Once done, they can then unlock the ISO Hemlock, the HVT for sector B11.

The ISO Hemlock isn't perfect in all aspects. Players looking to use the rifle will need to equip the correct attachments to optimize the weapon, negate its downsides, and enhance its strengths. Keeping those objectives in mind, here are all the attachments that turn the ISO Hemlock into one of the best Assault Rifles in the game:

Best attachments for ISO Hemlock (Image via Activision)

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Barrel: LR-30/56

LR-30/56 Stock: RES-2

RES-2 Rear Grip: Xten Grip

Here's how these attachments impact the weapon:

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro provides a clear view of the enemy targets without obstructing their field of view. This is a great sight for players looking to engage in close to mid-range combat, as it provides a clear picture except for a dot to assist players in aiming down the sights.

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser improves the weapon's sprint to fire speed along with aiming down sight speed and stability. However, the laser will be visible to enemies. Hence, it is recommended to use the laser only if players are going to be aggressive with their plays.

FSS OLE-V Laser (Image via Activison)

Barrel: LR-30/56 increases the rifle's damage range, bullet velocity, and hip fire accuracy. Thus, providing a balance to engage in both long and close ranges.

Stock: RES-2 increases the aim walking speed and the sprint speed with the weapon equipped. This is extremely crucial for players who prefer non-stop fast paced action.

Rear Grip: XTen Grip also improves the weapon's sprint-to-fire speed and its aim down-sight speed. Although it increases the gun's recoil, its base recoil is so low that this increase is unnoticeable.

XTen Grip (Image via Activision)

This is all there is to know about the best ISO Hemlock loadout in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2. These attachments optimize the ISO Hemlock for aggressive and fast-paced gameplay in Modern Warfare 2. However, this loadout may not be optimal for Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 2 are now available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes