Warzone 2 Season 2 guide: What is the Counter UAV and how to get it

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 update has been a breath of fresh air. Apart from several intriguing additions such as the new Resurgence map Ashika Island, the latest update also introduced the Counter UAV. It is a Killstreak that nullifies the effects of the UAV. Thus, devoiding such users of information about the enemy's whereabouts.

Counter UAV is a powerful killstreak that allows players to scramble their mini-maps and take away vital information. Despite its popularity in traditional multiplayer modes of Modern Warfare 2, it has been noticeably absent from the Battle Royale game until now.

Guide to getting the Counter UAV in Warzone 2 Season 2

Warzone 2 is highly competitive and fast-paced, with players battling it out in a large map. In such an environment, the information that UAVs provide enables its users to gain an edge over their opponents. The absence of the Counter UAV so far has left players feeling vulnerable and exposed.

Thankfully, with the addition of the Counter UAV, players can now easily render their opponents' UAVs useless if used correctly. This addition has helped in leveling the playing field and now provides players with more strategic options to win.

To acquire Counter UAVs in Warzone 2, players can either purchase them from the Buy Stations or simply pick them up from the spawned loot in the game's world. If players decide to purchase them instead of looting, they can head over to the nearest Buy Station and acquire them for $4000. Hence, it is suggested to load up on cash before heading to the Buy Stations.

However, if players decide not to buy it, they can obtain the Counter UAV by searching the game's world for them. The loot is randomly spawned, making it challenging to find specific items unless they happen upon them by chance. They can be found in loot boxes and crates scattered throughout the map or from the loot of a defeated enemy.

Also, players need to keep their eyes open for hidden loot stashes that can be found in various locations throughout the game's environment. These hidden stashes sometimes contain rare items, including killstreaks. Hence, it is recommended to open them up as soon as one finds them as they might just get their hands on the Counter UAV.

Earning a Counter UAV in the Battle Royale game is no different from earning any other killstreak. Moreover, with their capabilities to now completely deny enemies of information, Counter UAVs are among the best killstreaks to have in one's backpack in Warzone 2.

This is all there is to know about Counter UAVs in Warzone 2 Season 2 and the process of getting them. It is easy to acquire and has immense potential, especially in the late game, where denying even little information can play a huge role in determining the outcome of the match.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 2 is now available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

