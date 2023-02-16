Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play: All rewards and how to get them

The new Ranked Play mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 comes with numerous rewards, including Emblem, Weapon Blueprints, and Calling Cards. The developers have defined the mode as the "most rewarding competitive Call of Duty experience ever."

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 has brought a host of fresh and exciting content to the game, from new weapons and maps to gameplay updates and bug fixes.

However, the Ranked Play mode has garnered the most attention among all the new features. It is a highly-competitive mode that adheres to the official CDL rules and guidelines, offering a challenging and intense experience for players looking to test their skills against the best in the game.

All rewards in Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play mode

In Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play, players can collect rewards by performing well in matches and climbing up the ranks. The official Call of Duty blog entailed all the rewards players can expect in the mode. These rewards are designed to offer players a sense of accomplishment and encourage them to continue playing the mode.

Ranks here, however, correlate with one's skill level. A player's abilities are tracked through Skill ratings, which ultimately determine their Skill Division. Ranks are awarded based on 'Stars.' Each win grants the player a Star, and their profile Rank will progress with the more they earn. For every five Ranks, players advance their Rank icon and obtain a set of rewards. These include:

Rank rewards

Rank 5: Ranked Competitor Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions.

Ranked Competitor Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions. Rank 10: ‘Press F’ Emblem

‘Press F’ Emblem Rank 15: Pro Issue X12 Weapon Blueprint

Pro Issue X12 Weapon Blueprint Rank 20: ‘Ace’ Weapon Charm

‘Ace’ Weapon Charm Rank 25: ‘Turn It Up’ Emblem

‘Turn It Up’ Emblem Rank 30: ‘Ranked Win Tracker’ Gun Screen that displays the player’s lifetime Ranked Play win total.

‘Ranked Win Tracker’ Gun Screen that displays the player’s lifetime Ranked Play win total. Rank 35: ‘I’m Cracked’ Large Weapon Decal

‘I’m Cracked’ Large Weapon Decal Rank 40: Pro Issue Combat Knife Weapon Blueprint

Pro Issue Combat Knife Weapon Blueprint Rank 45: ‘Sweep’ Weapon Charm

‘Sweep’ Weapon Charm Rank 50: Ranked Veteran Emblem & Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions.

Ranked Veteran Emblem & Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions. Each Rank Milestone also unlocks a Calling Card representing the player’s achieved Rank.

Season 2 rewards

However, that's not all. Along with Rank rewards, players can also earn rewards for their Skill Division and other accomplishments. Based on the number of wins players have, they can earn the following in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2:

5 Wins: ‘Season 2 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker

‘Season 2 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker 10 Wins: Pro Issue Vaznev-9k Weapon Blueprint

Pro Issue Vaznev-9k Weapon Blueprint 25 Wins: ‘MVP’ Weapon Charm

‘MVP’ Weapon Charm 50 Wins: ‘The Factor’ Large Weapon Decal

‘The Factor’ Large Weapon Decal 75 Wins: ‘Ranked Play Season 2’ Loading Screen

‘Ranked Play Season 2’ Loading Screen 100 Wins: ‘Season 2 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo

Also, at the end of each Season, players will be rewarded for the highest Skill Division they reach. In Season 2, the following rewards are assigned based on the Skill Division:

Top 250: ‘Season 2 Top 250’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card

‘Season 2 Top 250’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card Iridescent: ‘Season 2 Iridescent’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card

‘Season 2 Iridescent’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card Crimson: ‘Season 2 Crimson’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

‘Season 2 Crimson’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Diamond: ‘Season 2 Diamond’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

‘Season 2 Diamond’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Platinum: ‘Season 2 Platinum’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

‘Season 2 Platinum’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Gold: ‘Season 2 Gold’ Weapon Charm and Emblem

‘Season 2 Gold’ Weapon Charm and Emblem Silver: Emblem

Emblem Bronze: Emblem

Emblem Ranked Play First Place: The player who finishes Season 2 in the no.1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will get a unique Calling Card and Emblem.

Division Skins

Apart from these rewards, Modern Warfare 2 players can earn Division skins at the end of the Season based on the highest Division reached. They will be available with CDL Male and Female Operators from both factions. These skins are:

Top 250: Unlock the ‘Top 250 Competitor’ Skin by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must be in the Division at the end of the Season.

Unlock the ‘Top 250 Competitor’ Skin by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must be in the Division at the end of the Season. Gold - Iridescent: ‘Gold Competitor,’ ‘Platinum Competitor,’ ‘Diamond Competitor,’ ‘Crimson Competitor,’ or ‘Iridescent Competitor’ Skin based on the highest Skill Division reached in the Season.

Additionally, Ranked Play provides a unique opportunity for players to showcase their skills and compete with other top competitors. This competitive aspect of the mode can be highly motivating for players who want to test their abilities.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 2 is now available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

