Warzone 2: How to check FPS on PC?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a first-person shooter title that has captivated gamers worldwide. As with any shooting game on PC, the frame rate is critical in determining the overall gaming experience. A higher FPS provides more responsive gameplay by reducing input lag and ensuring that the images on the screen appear much smoother.

Also, monitoring one's performance while playing the game is crucial in identifying potential issues that may arise during gameplay. Players can keep track of their frame rate, GPU temperature, and other system metrics by utilizing performance monitoring tools to diagnose issues impacting their gameplay.

This information can then be used to adjust graphics settings to ensure that the game runs smoothly and achieves the desired performance on PC. This allows players to optimize their gaming experience and achieve the best possible results while playing Warzone 2.

This guide offers a detailed explanation of how PC players can access information about their FPS while playing the battle royale game, as well as other telemetry options that can be helpful.

Guide to checking FPS and other system metrics in Warzone 2 on PC

Checking FPS and other telemetry measures in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is straightforward. It's important to note that to view frame rates; players can use in-game interface options or third-party tools like MSI Afterburner or Steam Overlay (if they own the game on Steam).

However, this guide will discuss the process of using the game settings to view FPS. To check your FPS in Warzone 2, follow the steps below:

Step 1: First, launch Call of Duty HQ and head to the Warzone 2 card from the main menu.

Step 2: Press 'F3' to bring up the settings menu. Alternatively, click on the gear icon in the top right corner of your screen.

Step 3: From here, navigate to the 'Interface' section.

Step 4: Under Interface, find the 'Telemetry' heading. Click on the downward arrow on it to expand the Telemetry option.

Step 5: Here, you will find all the metrics the game allows you to track. These include FPS Counter, Server Latency (Ping), Packet Loss, VRAM Usage, Graphics Card Temperature, Graphics Card Clock, and more.

Telemetry options to check FPS and other metrics (Image via Activision)

Toggle the ones you wish to view in your game. Once done, simply head into a match, and those metrics should now be visible in the top left corner of your screen.

That's all there is to know about checking frame rates in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. However, the process is not limited to the battle royale game alone, as players can follow the same steps to view their FPS in Modern Warfare 2 and DMZ.

As mentioned earlier, if users want more in-depth information regarding their system metrics, it is recommended to use third-party tools such as MSI Afterburner, which will view a plethora of other information such as GPU usage, CPU usage, system RAM usage, and more.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will go live on February 15, 2023. It will be available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

