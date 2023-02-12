How to interrogate enemies in Warzone 2 DMZ and Battle Royale?

The interrogation feature in Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ and Battle Royale modes is a one-of-a-kind ability. It enables players to gain valuable insights into the game, providing them with a tactical advantage. The implementation of interrogation is straightforward.

After successfully taking down an opponent, players can move in to initiate the interrogation process. Upon completion, it will reveal the positions of the remaining team members of the enemy player, delivering crucial information to the interrogator and their teammates.

Having established an understanding of what interrogation entails, this guide will delve deeper into the specifics of interrogating an enemy in both the DMZ and Battle Royale modes of Warzone 2.

Guide to interrogating enemies in all modes that Warzone 2 has to offer

As mentioned earlier, interrogation is a critical aspect of Warzone 2 that can greatly impact the game's outcome. Despite its importance, it is essential to note that interrogating an enemy is not always a risk-free endeavor. The interrogation process leaves players vulnerable as they are exposed until the process is completed.

To ensure a successful interrogation, players must take the necessary precautions and be in a secure location with adequate cover from their teammates while the process is taking place. This will minimize the risk of being ambushed by other players and increase the chances of successfully acquiring valuable information through interrogation.

Here's how you can go about interrogating a downed player in Warzone 2's DMZ and Battle Royale modes:

Step 1: You must successfully knock out an opponent before the interrogation process. It is crucial to note that the enemy must not be killed.

Step 2: Approach the downed enemy player and press the designated interaction key when close enough to them. The prompt for the interaction key will appear on the screen once you are within range. On the PlayStation systems, the interaction key is the Square button, while on Xbox systems, it is the X button.

Step 3: Once the interrogation process has been initiated, a progress bar will appear on the screen, indicating the status of the interrogation. Players must wait until the bar is filled, indicating that the process has been completed.

At this point, the location of the remaining team members of the enemy player will be revealed, providing valuable information on their whereabouts. They will show up directly with their heat signatures visible through the walls. Once revealed, you can kill the downed player.

This is all there is to know about interrogating players in Warzone 2's DMZ and Battle Royale modes. This feature is a powerful tool that can significantly impact the game's outcome when used correctly, especially during a match's mid to late stages. By utilizing the information obtained through interrogation, players can gain an edge over their enemies and increase their chances of survival.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will go live on February 15, 2023. It will be available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

