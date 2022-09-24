Modern Warfare 2 FPS counter and other telemetry options: How to enable them

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's cross-platform beta is now underway. This means that players on Xbox and PC systems were finally able to get their hands on one of the most anticipated titles of 2022.

PC players generally tend to use third-party overlays to monitor their frame rates and other hardware statistics. However, these overlays are known culprits in causing the game to crash.

If players wish to monitor FPS, hardware, and network-related information, Modern Warfare 2 has in-game interface options that allow them to view the frame rate and other details without using third-party tools.

How to monitor FPS and other game information in Modern Warfare 2

The title offers an entirely redesigned user interface. While some players appreciate its clean look, others are complaining about the difficulty involved in navigating through the new UI.

While the interface in COD games since Modern Warfare (2019) has remained fairly the same, the new offering is changing that. Here's how players can monitor how many FPS they're getting and view network statistics and other hardware-related information from the game's own interface:

First, head over to the Settings menu. Here, click on Interface.

Find the Telemetry tab under Interface Settings.

Under the Telemetry tab, click on Show More. Doing this will open a drop-down menu for you.

You'll find an FPS-counter option here, along with a plethora of other hardware/network settings, including telemetry features such as packet-loss percentage counter, GPU clock, GPU temperature, and server latency counter.

Since the title has been reported to suffer from performance issues and crashes on some systems, it can be extremely helpful to be able to monitor your system and network. This provides players with enough data to troubleshoot any issue they might have faced in the game.

MW2 UI has lots to offer

Modern Warfare 2’s Interface tab hosts several other features that allow players to customize the UI to their liking. The ability to customize the HUD, crosshair visibility, mini-maps, etc., enables gamers to tailor the experience for themselves.

Moreover, there’s a Quick Settings tab where players can pin the setting they need quick access to. Settings such as Field of View, Master Volume, Sensitivity, etc. are already assigned under the tab for easy accessibility.

Modern Warfare 2 has its fair share of problems

Modern Warfare 2 has received mixed reactions from players. While many users support the changes this game has brought, others are criticizing it for the same.

The developers at Infinity Ward are actively collecting player feedback and responding to it. They have addressed many issues the community brought up, and a new patch was deployed for the second-weekend beta. Though it made certain problems go away, fixes for the Dead Silence perk, red dots on mini-maps, and other things remain unavailable.

Modern Warfare 2 will be releasing this October 28, 2022, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One. The Campaign Early Access begins a week prior to the game's release for all players that digitally pre-ordered the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far