Modern Warfare 2 suffers the same fate as Infinity Ward repeats the mistakes of its prequel

Modern Warfare 2 is about to finish its first week of beta testing, where PlayStation players have given the game a go on their systems. Now, the second week is about to start, which will make the beta available for PC and Xbox users as well.

As the first week is about to end, the community has provided feedback to the developers about what they liked and what they didn't. So far, the main concerns have been the SBMM system, the Dead Silence field upgrade, disbanding lobbies after every match, and no red dots appearing on the mini-map.

Surprisingly, the community had similar complaints about Modern Warfare 2019.

Everything players need to know about Modern Warfare 2's beta problems

Modern Warfare 2 suffers from the same problems the game from 2019 suffered. It has been three years since the Modern Warfare reboot launched. It is important to note here that the community complained about the same issues three years ago that are currently present in Modern Warfare 2. This has left the players wondering if the developers are listening to their customers.

SBMM

Skill-based matchmaking system matches players with each other based on similar skill levels. Although this makes the game more competitive, it also leads to the title losing its casual aspect.

A majority of gamers hop into Call of Duty games for a casual gaming session, and this very aspect is being affected due to SBMM. Due to this, after every match, a lobby is disbanded to match players with others who are on par with the skill level they showcased in their last match.

Dead Silence field upgrade

Secondly, the community wants the Dead Silence field upgrade to be a perk in the game rather than an upgrade. It used to be a perk in earlier Call of Duty titles that suppressed the player's footsteps. This was preferred by the players who wanted a stealthy approach.

Missing red dots on the mini-map

Another issue that players have been complaining about for a while is the lack of red dots on the mini-map for firing weapons without a suppressor. In the original Modern Warfare 2, if someone fired their weapons without one, they would show up on the mini map as red dots. However, this is missing in this game and it only shows up when the UAV is active.

Infinity Ward's response

In a recent blog post, Infinity Ward addressed numerous problems the players have with the game and made their stance clear on several issues. They are as follows:

In response to the Dead Silence field upgrade, they have stated that no player should be able to run around without consequences. Thus, making Dead Silence a field upgrade ensures that no one can abuse the effects of Dead Silence and ruin the game.

As for the no red dot on the mini-map issue, Infinity Ward wants to deliver a more realistic experience to the players so that they can identify where the bullets are being shot from on the basis of visual and auditory stimulus from the game.

Although the developers have heard the community's concerns, they aren't solving them. They are adamant about some of their game design choices despite the community's backlash. The title, so far, has received mixed reactions. While some love the new changes, others have been actively speaking out against them.

Modern Warfare 2 is all set to launch this October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

