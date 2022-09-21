Infinity Ward addresses visibility issues plaguing Modern Warfare 2

In a recent blog post, Infinity Ward addressed the various visibility issues players have been facing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. They have taken steps to reduce the numerous visual effects that have led to lower visibility within the game. The game developer is also looking to introduce changes that will make it easier for gamers to differentiate between friendlies and enemies.

The new particle effects, muzzle smoke and blur effects when bullets pass by the in-game character, have been preventing players from clearly spotting enemies. The community has reported these issues since the start of the beta phase.

Modern Warfare 2 features new graphical upgrades along with new audio technologies, advanced AI, and so much more. All of this was implemented to make sure the game provides players with a proper next-gen experience.

Infinity Ward's response to Modern Warfare 2's visibility problems

The visibility issues in Modern Warfare 2 are a serious affair. In weekend two of the beta testing phase, Infinity Ward will be addressing many of those issues. As stated in their blog post, the developers are working on the following changes:

Infinity Ward acknowledges that due to the new visual effects, it can be difficult for players to keep track of their enemies in the game, and have said that they will be implementing changes to enhance gameplay. This will involve lowering the muzzle smoke opacity and increasing the visibility of the muzzle flash coming from enemy weapons.

A reduction in muzzle smoke from the player's weapon will allow them to clearly identify their enemies. Also, being able to spot the enemy's muzzle flash properly will enable players to keep track of their enemy's gunshots.

Secondly, the developers are testing numerous methods that will enable players to differentiate between enemies and friendlies. Presently, the only way to make that differentiation is through the nametags shown above players. However, Infinity Ward will be implementing further changes so that there are other ways for players to distinguish enemies from friendlies.

Infinity Ward has been active in collecting player feedback and providing responses. Aside from these changes, they have addressed the minimap dot rules, footsteps audio, perks, and more.

Since the first week of the beta testing phase is almost over, all these changes will be coming to the game in the second week, beginning September 22.

Modern Warfare 2 is all set to launch this October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

