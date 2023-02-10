Call of Duty 2023 leaked: Full standalone release with Early Access, Beta dates, and more

According to reliable online sources, Call of Duty is set to receive a complete standalone release in 2023. Based on previous rumors, the 2023 title was supposed to be a premium DLC for Modern Warfare 2, which is why no new standalone titles were planned for the year. However, recent developments suggest otherwise and it seems like the series will be moving forward with annual releases like it has been since 2005.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was officially released in October 2022. As the franchise's first entry into the next generation, the series initially planned to abandon its annual release system, according to rumors. Due to this, the community wasn't expecting any new standalone games to arrive in 2023. However, Sledgehammer Games is reportedly developing a 2023 title, with the Early Access Campaign, Beta dates, and final release dates being revealed.

Everything that fans need to know about Call of Duty 2023 leaks

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Insider-Gaming’s report corroborates what we’ve heard in that there was a shift from doing just a year 2 “expansion” to a “full premium” game for 2023. Insider-Gaming’s report corroborates what we’ve heard in that there was a shift from doing just a year 2 “expansion” to a “full premium” game for 2023.

On February 10, 2022, Tom Henderson, the owner of Insider Gaming and a well-known video game journalist, recently tweeted about the upcoming Call of Duty game through a post on his website. The post revealed that 2023 will be seeing the launch of a full-fledged standalone Call of Duty game. Although a premium DLC was planned for Modern Warfare 2 in 2023, the project seems to have been scrapped, with the series moving ahead with a brand new release.

According to Insider Gaming, the upcoming title will be connected to the Modern Warfare universe. Although the details are fairly limited at the moment, they were able to verify that the game was being developed by Sledgehammer Games, the studio responsible for previous titles such as Advanced Warfare, World War 2, and Vanguard.

Additionally, it was confirmed that the title will be having a beta testing phase that runs for two weeks, like the earlier entries into the series. Apart from that, the Early Access Campaign dates were also revealed. The full schedule is as follows:

Beta weekend 1: October 6, 2023 – October 10, 2023

Beta weekend 2: October 12, 2023 – October 16, 2023

Campaign Early Access: November 2, 2023

Full release: November 10, 2023

Unfortunately, no gameplay reveal dates for the title have been announced yet. It should also be noted that none of these dates have been officially confirmed and could likely be changed later on.

Interestingly, the upcoming release will reportedly be available on the last generation of consoles as well. Therefore, it can safely be assumed that the title will be available for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC. So far, it hasn't been confirmed if the game will be available on Steam or Battle.net or both.

This is all there's to know about the recent leaks about the Call of Duty 2023 title. Although the name of the upcoming video game hasn't been confirmed yet, fans are speculating it to be Modern Warfare 3, but it's highly unlikely that two Modern Warfare titles will be released consecutively.

