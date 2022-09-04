Does Modern Warfare 3 Remastered exist? Exploring the rumor and why it might be real

The internet is filled with rumors and leaks about Call of Duty. Being a huge franchise with millions of fans worldwide, this is pretty much expected. One of the latest rumors the community has been hearing for a while now is that the Modern Warfare 3 remastered has already been made and will come out soon.

Twitter user WarzoneQG has stated that the leaker TheGhostOfHope's sources have claimed that the third title's remaster is already complete. However, for now, no official information is available about it. As fans wait for MW2 reboot to come out, the community is speculating whether the MW3 remastered is real or not.

It is important to note that since the information hasn't been officially confirmed, it might not be true. Hence, readers should take the claims with a grain of salt.

WarzoneQG @WarzoneQG CoD: MW3 News



Notorious hacker CoD: MW3 NewsNotorious hacker @TheGhostOfHope , says that his sources say that #CallofDuty MW3 Campaign Remastered is already made. 🚨CoD: MW3 News🚨👉 Notorious hacker @TheGhostOfHope, says that his sources say that #CallofDuty MW3 Campaign Remastered is already made. https://t.co/Z7E8296sfl

Modern Warfare 3 came out in 2011, ending the trilogy. Deemed to be the best trilogy in the series, MW3 was big among the fans, and achieved a cult status. Activision did top notch marketing, and ran many campaigns to hype up fans prior to the release. It was the highest grossing game of the year and had copies flying off the shelves of stores within seconds.

Modern Warfare 3 Remastered - Is it real?

No official information has been made available yet regarding a remaster of the acclaimed title. However, there is a chance that players might see the remastered version soon. With the trend of remastering the previous games in the MW trilogy, it is clear that the third title's remaster is imminent.

The iconic Modern Warfare series made Call of Duty what it is today, and the trilogy was loved by the fans and critics alike. The campaign featured characters that players became attached to, well-written iconic villains with purpose, and an amazing story to tie them all up together.

Similarly, the formula used in the multiplayer of this series, was added to other Call of Duty titles. This was a resounding success and its traces still remain in today’s titles.

Previous remasters from the Modern Warfare series

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Modern Warfare (Call of Duty 4) was remastered and launched along with Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare in 2016; both of which are Infinity Ward’s titles. The entire game was remastered i.e, both the campaign and the multiplayer.

Initially launched as a part of a bundle together with Infinite Warfare, Activision soon allowed the players to buy the game separately after receiving criticism from their fanbase for their bundling decision.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

In early 2020 fans received a remaster of the second title. However, only the remastered campaign of the game was released, with the multiplayer and the Spec Ops mode being skipped. The iconic MW2’s campaign looked amazing on the new console hardware. The upgrades included not just better textures and lighting, but a whole new set of animations as well. Essentially, it was well put-together and did justice to the original 2009’s game.

Expected release date of MW3 remastered

Right now the community can only speculate on the release date as there's no official confirmation from the developers as well as the publishers. Going by the previous examples, the release can be expected either later this year or the first quarter of 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan