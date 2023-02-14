Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play will penalize players if they quit mid-match

Ranked Play, the highly anticipated competitive mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, is set to bring a new level of excitement to the game. In a mode that emphasizes fair competition, the developers have taken great care to ensure that all players have a level playing field.

In the latest announcements, it has been revealed that players who leave a match mid-game will face penalties. This move is aimed at discouraging players from quitting matches, as it can lead to imbalanced gameplay and unfair advantages for the opposing team.

Everything that players need to know about the penalty system in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play

For the upcoming Ranked Play game mode in Modern Warfare 2, the developers have made it a top priority to ensure that all matches are fair and maintain the integrity of the competitive mode. To achieve this, they have implemented various systems that constantly monitor and regulate the gameplay.

A recent announcement from the official Call of Duty blog has revealed that the developers have implemented a system to penalize players who engage in unruly behavior during matches. These include quitting, disconnecting, remaining idle, or committing friendly fire too often.

However, the system used to evaluate such wrongdoings has been revamped to prevent players who consistently play the game fairly from being overly punished.

If someone decides to engage in such behavior, then all team members who are not part of that player's party will not lose any SR (Skill Rating). This is designed to prevent players from being unfairly penalized due to a teammate's negative behavior.

Moreover, to maintain fairness and integrity in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play, matches will not start if the teams are uneven. This means that if there is an unequal number of players on each team, the match will not begin until the teams are balanced.

If a player disconnects or quits before a match begins, all remaining players will return to the lobby, and the match will not count. This prevents teams from being at a disadvantage due to a player leaving before the game starts.

By ensuring that teams are evenly matched and that matches don't start without a full team, the developers aim to create a more enjoyable and competitive experience for all players in Modern Warfare 2.

In Ranked Play, players can expect to compete against others at similar skill levels and earn points based on their performance. They will be assigned Skill Divisions based on their SR, allowing them to track their progress and compare themselves to others.

It is set to be a thrilling addition to Modern Warfare 2, and with a new penalty system in place, it's sure to be a fair and competitive environment for all.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will go live on February 15, 2023. It will be available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

