Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play: Skill Divisions and matchmaking details officially revealed

In a recent announcement on Call of Duty's official blog, Modern Warfare 2's developers revealed that Ranked Play would follow the same set of rules and guidelines as professional CDL (Call of Duty League) matches. This means that players will have to adapt to a higher level of gameplay with more rigorous rules and regulations. Players can expect to see the following combination of maps and modes in Ranked Play:

Hardpoint

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenbergh Hotel

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

Search & Destroy

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenbergh Hotel

El Asilo

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Control

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenbergh Hotel

El Asilo

Everything that fans need to know about Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Season 2 update will unveil its first competitive mode called Ranked Play. While there has been speculation about the mode for some time, the game's developers have now revealed details that players have been anticipating.

Based on the official announcement, Ranked Play will be a highly competitive mode designed to challenge even the most seasoned players. The mode will feature Skill Divisions, which will group players of similar skill levels together to ensure fair and balanced matches.

In the upcoming Ranked Play mode of Modern Warfare 2, players will earn Skill Ratings (SR) based on their performance in each match. These ratings will determine the Skill Division of the player. Winning matches will increase a player's SR while losing matches will decrease it. However, the amount of SR gained or lost will depend on their individual performance.

The section below covers the Skill Divisions and the amount of SR required to climb these Divisions.

All Skill Divisions in Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play

The accumulation of SR points over time will determine a player's Skill Division in the upcoming Ranked Play mode of Modern Warfare 2. The Skill Divisions and SR requirements are distributed as follows:

Bronze – 0-899 SR

Silver – 900-2,099 SR

Gold – 2,100-3,599 SR

Platinum – 3,600-5,399 SR

Diamond – 5,400-7,499 SR

Crimson – 7,500-9,999 SR

Iridescent – 10,000 SR minimum

Top 250 – 10,000+ SR (see below)

Although Skill Divisions are assigned so that players of the same skill level can compete together, there are some rules when it comes to partying up with friends. These rules are:

Players from Bronze to Platinum can form parties with no restrictions.

Diamond and Crimson players can only form parties with and compete against others within two Skill Divisions.

Iridescent and Top 250 Players can only form parties with and compete against others within one Skill Division.

With the full details now available, Modern Warfare 2 fans can look forward to jumping into the new Ranked Play mode with a clear understanding of what to expect. It's sure to be an intense experience, and only the most skilled and dedicated players will be able to rise to the top of the leaderboard.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will go live on February 15, 2023. It will be available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

