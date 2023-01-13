Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play: Divisions, SR penalties, and more reportedly revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is yet to receive a ranked mode, but the internet is filled with rumors surrounding this highly anticipated addition.

On January 13, 2023, reputed Call of Duty leaker on Twitter, TheGhostofHope, shared major insights into the game's upcoming competitive mode. The leaker claimed that they have merely put together a list of all the earlier datamined information, and didn't leak the details firsthand.

Players have been anticipating a ranked mode for Modern Warfare 2 since its release. Although the details pertaining to it are currently lacking, the community has been constantly speculating on the various aspects it might possess. TheGhostofHope filled this void of knowledge by adding intriguing details about the upcoming ranked mode.

Note: This article covers leaked information. As such, the features discussed weren't officially announced and may or may not be a part of the game in the future.

Everything fans need to know about Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play

Hope @TheGhostOfHope PLAY LIKE THE PROS



Play competitive 4v4 matches using the same settings, maps, & modes as the CDL.



RANK UP



Win matches to earn stars, rank up, & earn rewards.



SHOW YOUR SKILL



As mentioned earlier, the details of Ranked Play are very limited. While fans are speculating that it may be released in February with the launch of Season 2, nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

However, based on TheGhostofHope's leaks, it seems like the matches in the mode will be conducted in a 4v4 format, with the same settings and maps as the Call of Duty League.

Being a competitive mode, ranks will be assigned to players. They will earn stars, rank up with wins, and earn several rewards. As revealed via TheGhostofHope's tweets, there will be a total of seven skill divisions, and they will be assigned on the basis of Skill Rating (SR). Winning matches will grant them SRs and losing will deduct them.

TheGhostofHope further shared various elements of the mode, singling out each aspect as follows:

Rank

Hope @TheGhostOfHope RANK



Your rank represents your Ranked Play career. Win matches to earn stars and rank up. Rank is permanent & persists across seasons. RANKYour rank represents your Ranked Play career. Win matches to earn stars and rank up. Rank is permanent & persists across seasons.

Ranks represent one's competitive career in Modern Warfare 2. When players win matches, they will earn stars, which will enable them to rank up. Moreover, the leaker added that the ranks will be permanent and will persist in all seasons of the game.

Skill divisions and tiers

Hope @TheGhostOfHope SKILL DIVISIONS & TIERS



Advance your skill division & tier by earning SR. SR Adjustments are made after each match based on winning or losing, personal performance, & the margin of victory. SKILL DIVISIONS & TIERSAdvance your skill division & tier by earning SR. SR Adjustments are made after each match based on winning or losing, personal performance, & the margin of victory.

In Ranked Play, apart from ranks, there will be Skill divisions and tiers. These will be calculated on the basis of SR. The rating will be affected by wins, losses, personal performances, and by the margin of one's win or loss.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope



-Created and supported by Treyarch.



-The 7 skill divisions are Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crimson, and Iridescent.



-Will have a Top 250 leaderboard. Hope @TheGhostOfHope Thread for all you need to know about MWII Ranked Play and what it has to offer Thread for all you need to know about MWII Ranked Play and what it has to offer ⬇️⬇️⬇️ Additional information regarding Ranked Play for MWII:-Created and supported by Treyarch.-The 7 skill divisions are Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crimson, and Iridescent.-Will have a Top 250 leaderboard. twitter.com/theghostofhope… Additional information regarding Ranked Play for MWII:-Created and supported by Treyarch.-The 7 skill divisions are Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crimson, and Iridescent. -Will have a Top 250 leaderboard. twitter.com/theghostofhope…

Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play will reportedly have a total of seven skill divisions. They are - Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crimson, and Iridescent. Moreover, Ranked Play will have a Top 250 leaderboard, which will display the highest-ranked players of the active season.

Hot streak

Hope @TheGhostOfHope HOT STREAK



Win 3 consecutive matches to get a flaming rank. Continue winning to progress the hot streak flames. Flames expire after a match loss, or after 48 hours. HOT STREAKWin 3 consecutive matches to get a flaming rank. Continue winning to progress the hot streak flames. Flames expire after a match loss, or after 48 hours.

Hot Streak will be a unique aspect of Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play. According to TheGhostofHope, winning three matches back-to-back will earn players a flaming rank. As they continue to win matches, their hot streak flames will progress. However, they will disappear after they lose a match or after 48 hours of it being active.

Season skill journey

Hope @TheGhostOfHope SEASONAL SKILL JOURNEY



Each new season you’ll start 1 skill division below where you ended the previous season. You will start in tier 1 of the new skill division. Diamond 1 is the highest starting division and tier. SEASONAL SKILL JOURNEYEach new season you’ll start 1 skill division below where you ended the previous season. You will start in tier 1 of the new skill division. Diamond 1 is the highest starting division and tier.

Similar to the ranked mode in other games, with the beginning of a new season in Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play, all players will start at one skill division lower than what they ended at the previous season. Moreover, they will start at Tier 1 of the skill division they get in the new season.

As of right now, Diamond 1 is stated to be the highest starting division and tier. This implies that for each new season, players can get a maximum of Diamond Division and Tier 1.

Restricted items

Hope @TheGhostOfHope RESTRICTED ITEMS



Some items are restricted in Ranked Play based on competitive rules. RESTRICTED ITEMSSome items are restricted in Ranked Play based on competitive rules.

Being a competitive mode, some items will be restricted in Ranked Play. Certain gear in Modern Warfare 2 are overpowered and have the potential to ruin the flow of a competitive match. Hence, all such materials will be banned in the mode.

Fair playing field

Hope @TheGhostOfHope FAIR PLAYING FIELD



All unrestricted gameplay items are unlocked for use in Ranked Play, regardless of your progression. FAIR PLAYING FIELDAll unrestricted gameplay items are unlocked for use in Ranked Play, regardless of your progression.

All items that aren't restricted in Ranked Play will be available for use. Modern Warfare 2 requires players to level up their profile as well as their weapons to unlock several attachments, perks, and other equipment.

However, in Ranked Play, anything that's not restricted will be accessible. This ensures that the matches will be truly competitive.

Friendly fire

Hope @TheGhostOfHope FRIENDLY FIRE



Watch where you’re aiming! Friendly fire is enabled in Ranked Play. FRIENDLY FIREWatch where you’re aiming! Friendly fire is enabled in Ranked Play.

Similar to the Tier 1 (Hardcore) mode, friendly fire will be enabled in this mode. Therefore, players will have to be extremely cautious of where they shoot and how they use their deadly utilities.

Suspensions and penalties

Hope @TheGhostOfHope SUSPENSIONS & PENALTIES



SR penalties and suspensions will result from inactivity, disconnecting from matches, and repeated friendly fire. SUSPENSIONS & PENALTIESSR penalties and suspensions will result from inactivity, disconnecting from matches, and repeated friendly fire.

Skill rating (SR) will be negatively impacted if players go inactive during a match, disconnect from the game, or kill their teammates intentionally and repeatedly.

These are all the details that have been revealed so far. According to the leaker, this mode is being developed and worked upon by Treyarch, the studio behind iconic Call of Duty titles such as World at War and the Black Ops series.

However, it is essential to note here that these pieces of information were only derived from data mines and nothing has been officially stated yet.

