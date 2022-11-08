How to report a player in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally underway, bringing an updated anti-cheat system and several added measures to combat toxicity. Recently, the game's reporting system received an upgrade enabling players to report anti-competitive practices and for their moderators to instantly penalize these players.

It isn't unusual to find some players being a nuisance during a match. It is often found that some gamers are excessively toxic in-game. This can be either in the form of voice chat or text chat.

Moreover, users exploiting glitches that provide them with an unfair advantage, or using cheats during a match, need to be immediately punished so that the overall experience isn't ruined for the rest of the participants.

Call of Duty is moving forward with a serious approach while dealing with cheaters and toxic players with Modern Warfare 2. This article aims to assist fans in utilizing the new reporting system to guarantee a secure and equitable gaming experience for everyone.

Individuals can report players during or after the match in Modern Warfare 2

We are continuing our commitment to delivering a fun gameplay experience for players in #MWII, #Warzone2, and future Call of Duty titles.

Reporting players has never been easier with the updated interface in Modern Warfare 2. The game on the first boot asks players to agree to their three Codes of Conduct, in which the third code asks users to be 'vigilant' of any unfair practices or toxic behavior in their matches. Hence, it is extremely essential that players are responsible and point out any such practices in-game.

Reporting during a match

If you are in a match and want to report someone instantly, follow the steps below:

1) Access the game's scoreboard where you can see all the players in the lobby.

2) Then proceed to select 'Report' at the bottom of the scoreboard.

Report option on MW2 Scoreboard (image via Activision)

3) Press 'Report' and it will display a list of all the participants in the lobby. Navigate to the one you wish to report. You can select multiple users at once.

4) Now click on the 'Report' button to your right to notify the moderators of all the players that are involved in wrongdoing.

5) This will open up a list of all the unfair acts the players may have committed. Select the appropriate ones and select 'Send Report.' You also have the option to report and block that player simultaneously.

Reporting players for all unfair practices (image via Activision)

This is how you report players when you are already in a match.

Reporting after the match

If the match has been completed and you still wish to report a user, follow the steps below:

1) First, head over to the 'Social' tab from your main menu. It will be at the top right corner of the screen.

2) Now, select the 'Recent' tab.

3) This will show you all the gamers you have played with in the last match. From here, select the 'Recent Lobby' option.

Selection of Recent Lobby (image via Activision)

4) Here you will find all the participants of the match you just played.

5) To report someone, simply go over their name and select 'Report' player, then follow the steps as mentioned previously.

This is all you need to know about reporting a player in Modern Warfare 2. If someone is being toxic or using cheats, it is the responsibility of the fans to keep the community clean and they can do their part by reporting these acts.

Experience the new era of Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. It also features brand-new audio technology, advanced AI, and graphical upgrades.

