How to unlock ISO Hemlock assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 2 went live on February 15, 2023, starting an all-new chapter for both titles. The second season has brought a ton of new content to both games, including a fresh Battle Pass (BP), unlockable rewards through the Path of the Ronin Challenges, vehicles, multiplayer maps, and much more. Moreover, Resurgence is back and features a fresh inclusion: Ashika Island.

Season 2 also introduces five new members to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's extensive collection of tactical weaponry. Among the three firearms available with the latest season's release is none other than the ISO Hemlock assault rifle.

This article will offer a look at how you can unlock it to drop into Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer or Warzone 2's battle royale and out-compete your opponents.

Season 2 introduces the ISO Hemlock assault rifle to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Based on the real-life Brügger and Thomet APC556 carbine, the ISO Hemlock is a robust and unique assault rifle from Expedite Firearms that is designed to utilize both 5.56 and subsonic .300 BLK ammunition, providing superior firepower to your loadouts in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

You can unlock this brand-new assault rifle and add it to your collection by completing Sector B11 of the Season 2 Battle Pass. The all-new BP consists of 20 Sectors, each with its own set of unique rewards that can be unlocked by spending Battle Pass Tier Skip tokens, which are earned through playing matches.

In-game footage of the ISO Hemlock assault rifle (Image via Activision)

The ISO Hemlock contains 27 levels to progress through, which unlocks customization slots and powerful attachments to maximize the weapon's combat potential. Moreover, the gun can be further improved through tuning options that can be accessed by completely leveling up the ISO Hemlock.

Other important changes in Season 2 for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Resurgence returns with new map

The Ashika Island Resurgence battle royale map (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Warzone's beloved game mode, Resurgence, is now in Warzone 2 with the new Ashika Island battle royale map. Featuring multiple notable POIs, it is a much smaller map compared to Al Mazrah, and is perfect for Resurgence, where players can respawn after dying and rejoin the heat of the action.

Path of the Ronin event

A glimpse of the Path of the Ronin event (Image via Activision)

During the Path of the Ronin event, players will be able to unlock rewards such as operator skins, weapon blueprints, weapon charms, and more by completing challenges inspired by the Seven Virtues of Bushido, spanning multiple weeks.

New progression level

A glimpse of the Prestige Rank emblems in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Season 2 brings new progression levels by incrementing the Prestige Rank Cap from Prestige 6 to Prestige 9, unlocking new ranks and rank emblems for players to assert dominance in their games.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 2 is available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

